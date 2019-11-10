Mike Leach not a fan of his team, calls them frauds after loss to Cal

Washington State coach Mike Leach is never one to sugarcoat things (or even speak in politically correct platitudes) and it certainly does not appear as though he’s going to change anytime soon.

The latest example comes after the Cougars ugly 33-20 loss at Cal on Saturday. It was a key game for the team in the division and to their hopes of making a bowl game but they struggled all night. According to SFGate, their head coach did not mix words afterward when discussing his team and how receptive (or not) they were to his staff’s message before and after kickoff.

“Well, that’s a great question because we as coaches think about that, talk about that, all the time. And somehow we’ve failed to reach the group,” Leach remarked to the Washington State IMG Sports Network. “Our team leaders in the group; they’re either frauds, or they haven’t reached the group either.”

Security guard outside of #WSU’s locker room apologizes for not letting us in the press conference room yet: “Sorry guys, the coach is laying into them.” — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) November 10, 2019

Earlier this season Leach banned his players from social media as it labeled a distraction and called them soft, fat, dumb and happy after getting blown out by Utah. So it’s not like this is out of left field or abnormal for either the head coach or the program.

Wazzu hosts Stanford next week in a game where the loser is very likely not going to make a bowl game so we’ll see if the Cougars start to hear what their coach is saying by then.

One thing’s clear: it’s not easy living that pirate life when things are going wrong.