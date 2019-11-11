LSU’s win over Alabama college football’s highest-rated regular season game since LSU’s last win over Alabama

Turns out, people like watching big, thrilling games no matter what time they’re played.
Amid lots of hubbub and confusion as to why this year’s LSU-Alabama game was played at 3:30 p.m. ET and not primetime, as it had been every year since 2011, the game delivered, both in terms of entertainment and in viewership.
CBS announced Sunday that the No. 2 Tigers’ 46-41 defeat of the No. 3 Crimson Tide earned a 9.7 rating and a 24 share, meaning 9.7 percent of all Nielsen-monitored TVs were turned to the game and 24 percent of all TV sets turned on tuned into the game. In raw viewership numbers, the game totaled 16.636 million viewers — peaking at 20.61 million.
That’s a 47 percent increase from last year’s 29-0 Alabama in drubbing and also represents the highest rating for any college football game played in November or earlier since LSU’s 9-6 overtime victory back in 2011. The total audience was the largest since Ohio State’s 30-27 win over Michigan in 2016, according to Sports Media Watch.
Saturday’s viewership total also means CBS owns the two most-watched broadcasts of the season, with LSU-Alabama at 16.636 million and Georgia’s Sept. 21 win over Notre Dame in second at 9.349 million.