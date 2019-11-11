Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Pat Narduzzi not happy about Pitt playing at same time as NFL’s Steelers

By Kevin McGuireNov 11, 2019, 4:42 PM EST
Thursday night will be Pittsburgh night in the world of football, much to the chagrin of Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi. In a somewhat odd scheduling coincidence, the Pitt Panthers will be playing in primetime this Thursday night at home against North Carolina at the same time the Pittsburgh Steelers are playing on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Narduzzi, knowing not everybody has access to a second screen, is justifiably upset about having his team playing at the same time as the Steelers.

“They have to start to look and say ‘What makes sense for the city of Pittsburgh?’ and that obviously wasn’t done,” Narduzzi said when meeting with the media on Monday, according to Trib Live. Narduzzi went on to point out the Pitt football schedule was set back in January, while the NFL schedule for the Steelers was released a few months later.

“You look at it and say it’s not good for the ACC playing on the same night as an NFL franchise in your same city,” Narduzzi pointed out (again, via Trib Live). And to his point, Narduzzi is right that it does the ACC no favors to be going up head-to-head against the NFL. Ever since the NFL took on a full season’s worth of Thursday night football, college football programming and ratings has suffered and been sacrificed because it makes no business sense for a broadcast partner to attempt throwing up a college football game against the NFL. It just pours salt on the wounds when you have to go up against the NFL team you share a stadium with.

When it comes to TV ratings, the NFL will triumph over college football every day of the week, say Thursday, for example. And in a city that is in love with the Steelers, the Panthers likely will be playing in the background for most of the Pittsburgh viewing area on Thursday night. And then, of course, there is the attendance concern. The Steelers and Panthers each play in Heinz Field and Pitt struggles enough filling up the seats unless a major opponent like Penn State or Notre Dame is making a visit. Having to try convincing people to come out on a cold Thursday night to watch the Panthers when they can be in their homes watching the Steelers with some comfy pants on and a cup of hot apple cider is a tough sell for Narduzzi and the Panthers.

This would be similar to the Temple Owls playing at home the same time the Philadelphia Eagles are playing, or USF playing when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing. Unfortunately, as Narduzzi confessed, there is not a thing a coach can do about the scheduling of the games, as TV partners tend to wave the baton and conferences are reduced to following along as those TV partners wish.

Will Muschamp reportedly expected back at South Carolina in 2020

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 3:28 PM EST
South Carolina lost, at home, to Appalachian State on Saturday, which is bad no matter the context. But it’s especially bad in the context of South Carolina’s current season, where it dropped the Gamecocks to 4-6 on the year with games against Texas A&M and Clemson ahead, thereby making a 4-8 finish more likely than not.

Even if the Gamecocks miraculously win out, though, South Carolina has lost six or more games in three of four seasons under head coach Will Muschamp.

Still, despite all that, don’t expect Muschamp to join Willie Taggart and Chad Morris on the unemployment line.

According to reports Monday from FootballScoop and the ABC affiliate in Columbia, Muschamp is expected back for a fifth season in 2020. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

If South Carolina does lose to the Aggies and Tigers, Muschamp will stand at 26-25 overall and 15-17 in SEC play through his first four seasons. While they may not be thrilled treading water like that, they’re not displeased enough to swallow $19 million to buy him out plus the associated costs of dismissing its existing coaching staff to hire a new one.

Deion Sanders hasn’t talked to Florida State about job he’s a rumored candidate for

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 2:03 PM EST
It’s important to have goals in life. For instance, the only thing stopping you from being a Pro Football Hall of Fame running back is that you haven’t run for any yards. The only thing stopping me from becoming the next President of the United States is that no one has voted for me. On that same token, the only thing stopping Deion Sanders from becoming Florida State’s next head coach is the pesky fact that Florida State has yet to contact him.

That’s according to Sanders himself, who said the following on his own NFL Network show:

“I have not spoken to anyone from Florida State regarding this. But let me assure you, I am 100 percent — 100 percent — desiring to coach at the next level. And I will.”

It’s important to note that the quote was said on NFL Network’s airwaves and then quoted on NFL.com, because the original report of Sanders’s purported candidacy emerged from NFL Network. And no one else. The Tallahassee Democrat, speaking to and ostensibly on behalf of the athletics department, came out and knocked it down with both hands.

It’s also important to note that the Florida State job is open, meaning there’s no coaching norms for FSU to violate by actively shopping its position on the open market. AD David Coburn has said he plans to fill the position by the end of the month.

It’s also important to note that Deion is not a coach, meaning he doesn’t have to give a put-on-the-spot denial because he’s got a team to coach this weekend. This isn’t coaching doublespeak where Deion himself may not have talked to Florida State but his agent has. If Florida State wanted to hire Deion, they would have talked to Deion by now.

So, unless the man wearing a gold necklace with his nickname in gold letters on live television is lying to our faces, the only conclusion here is that Deion Sanders is not going to be Florida State’s next head coach. Which is a bummer.

Former Michigan State All-American Charles Rogers dies at 38

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 12:47 PM EST
Former Michigan State wide receiver Charles Rogers has died, multiple outlets have confirmed. He was 38 years old.

The Saginaw, Mich., native played wide receiver for the Spartans from 2000-02, where it became instantly apparent that he was one of the most talented wide receivers in Michigan State history. In three seasons in green and white, Rogers caught 135 passes for 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns. Rogers was a First Team All-Big Ten honoree in 2001 and ’02, and in 2002 he was a unanimous All-American and won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top wideout.

“I’ll tell you, he was — and I’m including Flint, too, since I coached at Flint Northern all those years — he’s the best athlete I ever seen. I mean, honestly,” Rogers’ high school coach Don Durrett told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re talking about basketball, football and track together. He could have had a scholarship in all three sports. That’s how good. … I haven’t seen nobody that fast that could do it all. He was just a blessed athlete that could do it all.”

His catch to help secure a win over Notre Dame in 2001 is one of the most memorable plays in Michigan State history.

Rogers was the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NFL draft, but injury and substance abuse issues chased him out of the league after just three seasons.

He continued to battle with substance abuse issues throughout his life, and in 2010 a judge ordered him to return $6.1 million of a $9.1 million signing bonus to the Detroit Lions for breach of contract for violating the league’s substance policy. The Lansing State Journal found Rogers living in Fort Myers, Fla., in 2017, where he said of that judgment, “I ain’t got nothing to pay them.”

“Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles (Rogers),” former Michigan State tight end Chris Baker tweeted Monday. “Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck.”

Details of Rogers’ death have not been released at this time.

LSU’s win over Alabama college football’s highest-rated regular season game since LSU’s last win over Alabama

By Zach BarnettNov 11, 2019, 11:19 AM EST
Turns out, people like watching big, thrilling games no matter what time they’re played.

Amid lots of hubbub and confusion as to why this year’s LSU-Alabama game was played at 3:30 p.m. ET and not primetime, as it had been every year since 2011, the game delivered, both in terms of entertainment and in viewership.

CBS announced Sunday that the No. 2 Tigers’ 46-41 defeat of the No. 3 Crimson Tide earned a 9.7 rating and a 24 share, meaning 9.7 percent of all Nielsen-monitored TVs were turned to the game and 24 percent of all TV sets turned on tuned into the game. In raw viewership numbers, the game totaled 16.636 million viewers — peaking at 20.61 million.

That’s a 47 percent increase from last year’s 29-0 Alabama in drubbing and also represents the highest rating for any college football game played in November or earlier since LSU’s 9-6 overtime victory back in 2011. The total audience was the largest since Ohio State’s 30-27 win over Michigan in 2016, according to Sports Media Watch.

Saturday’s viewership total also means CBS owns the two most-watched broadcasts of the season, with LSU-Alabama at 16.636 million and Georgia’s Sept. 21 win over Notre Dame in second at 9.349 million.