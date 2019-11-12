Dave Doeren not impressed with Xavier Lyas’ decision to transfer from NC State

We didn’t start the day with a portal post, but you knew the odds were favorable that we’d get one in sooner rather than later.

On his personal Twitter account over the weekend, North Carolina State’s Xavier Lyas announced that he has “decided to enter the transfer portal in order for me to reach my full potential both academically and football.”

Thank you Ncstate coaching staff for giving a kid from the middle of nowhere a chance to play football at their school. I have growin so much here at state. I have decided to enter the transfer portal in order for me to reach my full potential both academically and football. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Yu69zl6Sff — Lightspzzd_97 (@xavierlyas) November 11, 2019

The defensive end’s head coach, though, didn’t seem very impressed with Lyas’ decision. From Dave Doeren‘s Monday press conference, via Rivals.com:

When did you find out about Xavier Lyas and what does his departure kind of do to depth? “He came in and see me saw me on Sunday. Wish him luck, rather talk about the guys that are here. Somebody put a great screenshot out today, though, that their girlfriend was in the portal, I thought that was pretty funny. It’s life, some of these kids don’t play as much as they want and how it goes. “So as far as our depth will be fine. We got enough defensive ends we’ll be good.

Lyas was a three-star member of the Wolfpack’s 2017 recruiting class. This season, Lyas is currently third in sacks with four and tied for third in tackles for loss 4½. Additionally, his two forced fumbles are tops on the team.