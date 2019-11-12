Getty Images

Florida announces future home-and-home with Arizona State

By John TaylorNov 12, 2019, 1:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

With the 2019 regular season rapidly drawing to a close, Florida has dropped some future scheduling news on the masses.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Florida confirmed that it has agreed to a future home-and-home series with Arizona State.  The Gators will travel to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe in 2028, with the Sun Devils making the trek to The Swamp in Gainesville in 2031.

The 2028 game will be played on Sept. 16, while the backend of the series will be played either Sept. 6 or 13 of 2031.

That first matchup in 2028 will mark the first-ever meeting between the football programs.

Arizona State last played at the home of an SEC school in 2009, a 20-17 loss to Georgia in Athens.  Florida’s last trip to a Pac-12 school was a 1983 tie with USC.  The Gators last played host to a school from that conference the year before, with the Trojans serving as the opponent once again.

Wake Forest loses ACC’s leader in receiving yards, touchdowns to season-ending injury

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 12, 2019, 1:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Wake Forest lost much more than a football game this past Saturday.

In the fourth quarter of the Week 11 loss to Virginia Tech that, along with Clemson’s win later that night, cost Wake any shot at the ACC Atlantic championship, Sage Surratt went down with some type of upper-body injury and didn’t return.  Tuesday, during his weekly press conference, head coach Dave Clawson confirmed that the redshirt sophomore wide receiver will miss the remainder of the 2019 season because of the injury, which he again declined to specify.

Clawson added that Surratt will undergo surgery to repair the unspecified damage.

Surratt’s 1,001 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns are the most of any player in the ACC, and are good for fifth and tied for fifth, respectively, at the FBS level.  His 66 receptions are second only to Pitt’s Maurice Ffrench‘s 75 in the conference.

In addition to this Saturday’s game against No. 5 Clemson, Surratt will miss regular-season games against Duke and Syracuse as well as whichever bowl at which Wake lands.

Chase Young to continue practicing with team as Ohio State awaits resolution on NCAA issue

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 12, 2019, 12:33 PM EST
1 Comment

When it comes to the Chase Young situation at Ohio State, the football program is still in wait-and-see mode.

Top-ranked Ohio State confirmed last Friday morning that star defensive end Chase Young would not be playing in this Saturday’s game against Maryland.  Per the school, Young will be sidelined for the foreseeable future “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”  On his personal Twitter account, Young acknowledged he had “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend” that he “repaid… in full last summer.” It was subsequently reported that the loan was used to pay for airfare for Young’s family — or, more specifically, his girlfriend — so they could see him play in January’s Rose Bowl against Washington.

On ESPN‘s College GameDay a day later, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeyes quarterback, stated that, because of the amount of money involved, Young will be slotted for a four-game suspension.  The university will appeal that initial number and it’s expected that the suspension will be knocked down to “two games, maybe three games,” Herbstreit stated, adding, “it won’t stay at four.”

In the three days since, there’s been no update on Young’s status as OSU prepares for this weekend’s in-season conference scrimmage against Rutgers.  During his press conference Tuesday, Ryan Day indicated that there is no new information on Young’s availability moving forward.  Per the head coach, the lineman will continue to practice with his Buckeyes teammates as if he will play against the Scarlet Knights in Piscataway Saturday, even as there is no guarantee he will.

Aside from individual statistics, Young’s availability for Rutgers is inconsequential.  With back-to-back games against No. 4 (for now) Penn State and No. 14 Michigan after RU, though, Young being on the field will be of the utmost importance for playing-minded Ohio State.

As part of Herbstreit’s Saturday report, the college football analyst stated that “OSU expects to hear an answer from the NCAA on the appeal next week.” It should be noted that OSU has pushed back against the accuracy of Herbstreit’s report, specifically that the four-game suspension angle.

Despite missing this past weekend’s game, a blowout win over the Terps, Young still leads the nation in sacks (13½) and sacks per game (1.69).  The junior, widely expected be one of the first players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft if he does the expected and foregoes his remaining eligibility, is also third nationally in tackles per loss per game (1.9).

Ed Orgeron sorry cussing of Alabama went public, not sorry for cussing Alabama

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 12, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
10 Comments

Rightly so, this is one of those “sorry/not sorry” moments for a head football coach.

In the latest Game of the Century, LSU tossed that eight-game-losing-streak albatross off its back in resounding fashion Saturday afternoon, thoroughly outclassing Alabama in its own house in a matchup of the second- and third-ranked teams in the country.  In a video that went viral — captured and posted on social media by a Tigers football player — a jubilant Ed Orgeron was heard in the postgame locker room lobbing multiple expletives in the general direction of his vanquished foes.

“We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting. We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide what? F*** you.”

(NSFW audio below)

Monday, Orgeron acknowledged that he wished the public airing of the locker room celebration didn’t happen, and that he addressed the situation with the player — who apologized.  What the coach didn’t do, though, was offer up a mea culpa for the message caught on video that he expected would remain in-house.

The things that I say outside to the media — those are the things that I want to get out,” he said. “And if I wanted that to get out, I would have said that outside. But, you know, you get emotional when you talk to your football team, just like when we all talk to our family. We talk around the dinner table, and we say some things that outside the family, we don’t say. And it was not meant to hurt anybody or nothing like that. It was just a fiery moment, a very emotional moment with our team. That’s all that was.

RB Chris Evans to return to Michigan in 2020 after serving one-year academic suspension

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 12, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
1 Comment

Next season, Chris Evans will prove once more that, yes, you can come home again — after you get the first half of the student-athlete moniker under control, of course.

In February of this year, it was confirmed that Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the 2019 season kicked off.  In early June, however, it was confirmed that Evans would not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.

Late last week, Evans hinted on his personal Twitter account that something positive could be afoot.

Monday, Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Evans will, in short order, be reinstated to the university and will then rejoin the football team for the 2020 season.

“When he gets back in school he’ll be able to participate full-on in football again,” the head coach said. “My knowledge of the situation is he had a meeting, a scheduled meeting, to see if he would be reinstated back into school. It’s my understanding that he will be for the winter term. And we will welcome him back to the football team.”

In 2018, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178.  In three years with the Wolverines, Evans has 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns on 304 carries.