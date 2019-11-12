RB Chris Evans to return to Michigan in 2020 after serving one-year academic suspension

Next season, Chris Evans will prove once more that, yes, you can come home again — after you get the first half of the student-athlete moniker under control, of course.

In February of this year, it was confirmed that Evans was not a member of the Michigan football team “at this time” as the running back looked to get his academic house in order; it was thought at the time that Evans would rejoin the U-M team at some point before the 2019 season kicked off. In early June, however, it was confirmed that Evans would not play at all in 2019 due to his unspecified academic issues.

Late last week, Evans hinted on his personal Twitter account that something positive could be afoot.

Monday, Jim Harbaugh confirmed that Evans will, in short order, be reinstated to the university and will then rejoin the football team for the 2020 season.

“When he gets back in school he’ll be able to participate full-on in football again,” the head coach said. “My knowledge of the situation is he had a meeting, a scheduled meeting, to see if he would be reinstated back into school. It’s my understanding that he will be for the winter term. And we will welcome him back to the football team.”

In 2018, Evans’ 423 yards rushing were second on the team to Karan Higdon’s 1,178. In three years with the Wolverines, Evans has 1,722 yards and 14 touchdowns on 304 carries.