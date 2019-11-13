Cole Kmet, Liam Eichenberg plan to return to Notre Dame in 2020

At least for now, a pair of key contributors on the offensive side of the ball plan to eschew the NFL for a return to South Bend in 2020.

Most noteworthy, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (pictured) revealed that he plans “on coming back and playing baseball in the spring, and then being here for my senior season.” When asked if his plans could change, Kmet, who would’ve been one of the top tight ends available for the 2020 NFL Draft, stated that “I don’t really see that changing right now.”

A broken collarbone cost Kmet the first five games of the 2019 season. Despite missing what would be nearly half of an entire regular season, Kmet is second on the Irish in receptions (29) and receiving yards (327), while his five touchdown receptions lead the team.

In addition to Kmet’s news, Liam Eichenberg, who came into the 2019 season as one of the top draft prospects at left tackle, acknowledged that he too plans “on coming back for a fifth year” in 2020. Eichenberg has started the last 24 games in a row for the Fighting Irish.

Should Eichenberg follow through with his current intentions, it would mean the Irish’s entire starting offensive line would be slated to return next year.

It should be noted that both Eichenberg and Kmet have until the middle of January to officially declare their intentions for the 2020 seasons.