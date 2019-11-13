Illini’s second-leading receiver ruled out for the rest of the season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illinois’ hopes for the return of a productive piece of its passing attack have officially been dashed.

On the first play of the Oct. 19 win over Wisconsin, Ricky Smalling went down with an unspecified knee injury. The issue had sidelined the junior wide receiver for the past three games.

Tuesday, head coach Lovie Smith confirmed that Smalling will miss the remainder of 2019 as well as the receiver recently underwent what will turn out to be season-ending surgery. Smalling’s absence will include a bowl game.

Despite missing each of the past three games, and most of a fourth, Smalling is still second on the Illini in receptions (24) and third in receiving yards (225).

The Illini currently sit at 6-4 on the season and are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014. A seventh win would be their most since 2010; an eighth would give them their most victories since Ron Zook won nine in 2007.