Illini’s second-leading receiver ruled out for the rest of the season

Illinois’ hopes for the return of a productive piece of its passing attack have officially been dashed.
On the first play of the Oct. 19 win over Wisconsin, Ricky Smalling went down with an unspecified knee injury. The issue had sidelined the junior wide receiver for the past three games.
Tuesday, head coach Lovie Smith confirmed that Smalling will miss the remainder of 2019 as well as the receiver recently underwent what will turn out to be season-ending surgery. Smalling’s absence will include a bowl game.
Despite missing each of the past three games, and most of a fourth, Smalling is still second on the Illini in receptions (24) and third in receiving yards (225).
The Illini currently sit at 6-4 on the season and are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014. A seventh win would be their most since 2010; an eighth would give them their most victories since Ron Zook won nine in 2007.
At least for now, a pair of key contributors on the offensive side of the ball plan to eschew the NFL for a return to South Bend in 2020.
Most noteworthy, Notre Dame’s Cole Kmet (pictured) revealed that he plans “on coming back and playing baseball in the spring, and then being here for my senior season.” When asked if his plans could change, Kmet, who would’ve been one of the top tight ends available for the 2020 NFL Draft, stated that “I don’t really see that changing right now.”
A broken collarbone cost Kmet the first five games of the 2019 season. Despite missing what would be nearly half of an entire regular season, Kmet is second on the Irish in receptions (29) and receiving yards (327), while his five touchdown receptions lead the team.
In addition to Kmet’s news, Liam Eichenberg, who came into the 2019 season as one of the top draft prospects at left tackle, acknowledged that he too plans “on coming back for a fifth year” in 2020. Eichenberg has started the last 24 games in a row for the Fighting Irish.
Should Eichenberg follow through with his current intentions, it would mean the Irish’s entire starting offensive line would be slated to return next year.
It should be noted that both Eichenberg and Kmet have until the middle of January to officially declare their intentions for the 2020 seasons.
With each passing day, a Greg Schiano return to Piscataway appears more and more likely.
With buzz continuing to grow about a Schiano-Rutgers reunion, the former RU head coach met with university officials in Columbus, Ohio, for several hours last Tuesday regarding the opening for a head football coach at the Big Ten school. No agreement was reached, however, in large part because of what was described as unspecified “significant demands” on the part of Schiano and his camp. Late last week, as Butch Jones, considered the No. 2 option to replace Chris Ash, reportedly pulled his name from consideration as the Schiano writing seemed to be on the wall for the former Tennessee head coach.
Overnight, there was yet another significant development as nj.com reported that Schiano met over the past few days with New Jersey’s governor, Phil Murphy.
Murphy recently spoke to the former Scarlet Knights coach, NJ Advance Media has learned, amidst Rutgers’ effort to clear what is believed to be the last remaining hurdle between a reunion with Schiano and agree on a plan to update the football program’s facilities.
…
Dialogue between Murphy and Schiano is noteworthy considering Rutgers, a state university that derives about 22% of its operating budget from state appropriations, will presumably need support from Trenton in order to begin its next phase of facility upgrades — the final issue that needs to be ironed out in order to finalize Schiano’s return, according to several people with knowledge of the process.
In 11 seasons from 2001-11, Schiano went 68-67 as the head coach at Rutgers. In the seven-plus seasons since Schiano left for the NFL, the Scarlet Knights have gone 36-60 and are 13-44 since the start of the 2015 season; in the 17 years prior to his arrival in Piscataway, they went 67-114-2.
After leaving Rutgers, the 53-year-old Schiano spent two decidedly unsuccessful seasons (7-9 in 2012, 4-12 in 2013) as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Schiano served as the defensive coordinator at Ohio State from 2016-18 before being replaced as part of the post-Urban Meyer staff shakeup by new OSU head coach Ryan Day. In the two years in between the NFL and OSU stints, Schiano coached at a Tampa preparatory school.
In 2017, Schiano was the leading candidate to replace Jones at Tennessee until he wasn’t.
The most-discussed ankle in college football leading into Week 11 remains a topic of discussion as we head into Week 12.
Tua Tagovailoa suffered a high-ankle sprain in Alabama’s win over Tennessee last month that led to surgery and sidelined the quarterback for the blowout of Arkansas. A game-time decision in the days leading up to LSU, Tagovailoa started and went the distance in the Crimson Tide’s loss to the Tigers. Monday, Nick Saban stated that the junior didn’t injure himself further even as there was a noticeable limp during the game that was even more pronounced after it.
“He’s a little sore, as to be expected,” the head coach stated. “We did all the medical research that you could do on him to find out if he did any damage or hurt himself in any way, shape or form, and he did not. So we’ll manage the soreness.
“We may give him a day off [Monday] and sort of start him back [Tuesday] a little bit. We’ll just have to manage it day to day and he should respond each and every week. The situation that he’s in is very much expected, and he doesn’t have any further issues.”
While the plan was for Tagovailoa to return to practice in some form or fashion Tuesday, al.com reported that the quarterback was a non-participant for the indoor workout, although the website did note that was during the media’s viewing session.
Tua Tagovailoa was in full pads and wearing his helmet when we were out there. It was notable he wasn’t wearing practice cleats, but regular Nike running shoes. He also wasn’t taped in any way and held a practice plan while the rest of the quarterback group warmed up. Tagovailoa didn’t touch a ball when the media was watching.
Despite being less than three weeks removed from surgery, Tagovailoa still threw for 418 yards and four touchdowns — and an interception — in completing 52.5 percent of his 40 pass attempts versus the Tigers.
The Crimson Tide, which was ranked No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff Top 25, dropped two spots to No. 5 in the latest rankings released Tuesday night.
If you ever find yourself in need of a video description of midweek MACtion, here you go. And you’re welcome.
In the middle of the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Ohio-Western Michigan game, Bobcats offensive lineman Hagen Meservy (not pictured) split out wide as a wide receiver. Okay, that’s unusual, but what happened after the ball was snapped was even more so as, after a bubble screen was faked in Meservy’s general direction, the 6-3, 300-pound tackle performed a perfectly-executed, on-field cartwheel.
During the play.
Coincidence or not, the gymnastic ruse seemingly worked to perfection as Nathan Rourke connected with Adam Luehrman on a 25-yard pass on the play, which was followed on the very next snap by a 10-yard De’Montre Tuttle touchdown run that gave Ohio a 14-10 lead. That would turn out to be the Bobcats’ last lead in regulation play as the Broncos scored from four yards out on a LeVante Bellamy touchdown run in the first overtime to claim a 37-34 win.
That game-winning run, incidentally, was Bellamy’s FBS-leading 21st rushing touchdown of the season.
The win was huge for Western Michigan on a conference level as they improved to 5-2 in MAC play, a half-game ahead of Central Michigan and one full game in front of Ball State and Toledo. WMU has already beaten Ball State and CMU, although they did fall to Toledo early last month.
For Ohio, the loss dropped them to 4-6 on the season. If they fail to win their last two games — road trips to Bowling Green (3-6) and Akron (0-10) — Frank Solich‘s squad would fail to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2014.