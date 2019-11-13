Getty Images

Middle Tennessee State’s Zeke Cobb charged in 2018 rape, suspended

Nov 13, 2019
Zeke Cobb‘s collegiate career has been put on hold as he deals with a serious off-field situation.

According to the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal, Cobb was arrested Monday on two counts of rape connected to an alleged assault in September of last year.  An indictment on the rape charges was filed on Nov. 6 of this year, which was later served to Cobb prior to his arrest.

Other than the alleged victim being mentally incapacitated or physically helpless at the time, no details surrounding the incident that led to the arrest and charges have been released.

As a result of the allegations, though, MTSU announced that the redshirt sophomore wide receiver has been indefinitely suspended by the football program.

“Zeke is suspended from our team as we allow the legal process to move forward,” head coach Rick Stockstill said in a statement. “It is very disappointing and, if substantiated, such actions do not represent or reflect the standards we have worked extremely hard to develop for our program.”

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017 because of injury, Cobb caught one pass for 12 yards in four games last season.  In 2019, Cobb had no catches in six games prior to his suspension.

Report: Maryland not behind tipping off NCAA about Ohio State DE Chase Young’s loan

Nov 13, 2019
Late in No. 2 Ohio State’s 73-14 romp over Maryland last Saturday, the Fox broadcast crew appeared to insinuate that the Buckeyes were running up the score a bit (even with second- and third-string backups in) in part because they believed that the Terps, or someone affiliated with the program, had tipped off the NCAA about star defensive end Chase Young’s controversial loan from a family friend. The comments were far from the only ones, particularly on social media and the dark corners of message boards, to suggest the same.

While we learned Wednesday afternoon that the Heisman Trophy candidate was being reinstated just in time for OSU’s upcoming showdown with division rival Penn State, the rumors of who actually made this an issue still haven’t surfaced. That said, we might have an idea who it isn’t and that would be the team that the Buckeyes just played.

Per AL.com’s John Talty, the Terrapins were not the ones behind turning in Young and that they’ve even made sure that message has been conveyed to AD Gene Smith and others in Columbus:

Much of the speculation surrounding UMD being the tipster was on Young’s former high school head coach Elijah Brooks, who is now part of Mike Locksley’s staff and also made clear in a Twitter statement late Tuesday that he was not behind the rumors.

There’s two sides of the coin to this story as a result from the way we look it. Obviously it looks like Maryland isn’t the source of Young’s NCAA troubles like many had speculated but it also kind of makes clear that the Terps football team is just that much worse in retrospect given the way the game played out on Saturday if Ohio State knew that somebody else was responsible for turning the potential No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft in. We’re sure Brooks’ statement is part of the damage control that Locksley and others are undertaking to make sure they don’t get labeled as snitches in this case but based on the score line in the two programs’ meeting at the Horseshoe, it looks like the damage has already been done either way.

The real winner in all of this though? Heck it might be Rutgers, who doesn’t have to worry about sending three guys to block Young during their upcoming meeting as the defensive end will sit out another week before returning against the Nittany Lions.

 

Ohio State confirms Chase Young suspended one more game, will return for Penn State

Nov 13, 2019
In the end, this is about the best possible scenario for both the player and the football program.

In a press release early Wednesday afternoon, Ohio State confirmed that standout defensive end Chase Young will be suspended for one more game, this Saturday’s matchup with woebegone Rutgers. Young had already been suspended for last Saturday’s win over Maryland.

The university had requested Young’s immediate reinstatement, which was denied by the NCAA.

From the release:

The NCAA has concluded its review of The Ohio State University Department of Athletics’ reinstatement request for student-athlete Chase Young, and it has determined that Young should be withheld from playing in one additional game before being eligible to resume competition. Young was withheld from Ohio State’s Nov. 9 game against Maryland while the department looked into and reported a possible NCAA issue from 2018. Young will also miss Ohio State’s Nov. 16 game against Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J.

The ruling means that Young will be available for both the No. 9 Penn State and No. 15 Michigan games to close out the 2019 regular season.

No. 2 Ohio State confirmed last Friday morning that star defensive end Chase Young would not be playing in this past Saturday’s game against Maryland.  Per the school, Young would be sidelined for the foreseeable future “due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into.”  On his personal Twitter account, Young acknowledged he had “made a mistake last year by accepting a loan from a family friend” that he “repaid… in full last summer.” It was subsequently reported that the loan was used to pay for airfare for Young’s family — or, more specifically, his girlfriend — so they could see him play in January’s Rose Bowl against Washington.

On ESPN‘s College GameDay a day after the initial suspension was announced, Kirk Herbstreit, a former Buckeyes quarterback, stated that, because of the amount of money involved, Young will be slotted for a four-game suspension.  The university will appeal that initial number and it’s expected that the suspension will be knocked down to “two games, maybe three games,” Herbstreit stated, adding, “it won’t stay at four.”

Young had been practicing with the rest of his teammates as if he would be playing this weekend; obviously, that won’t be happening, but the talented lineman will be available for a stout stretch run that will determine OSU’s postseason fate.

“I want to thank and express my sincere gratitude to university staff members who worked so diligently and expertly to learn and understand the facts, and then to report these facts to the NCAA as part of our request to have Chase reinstated,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “This is the example of the culture of compliance we have at Ohio State.

“I also want to commend Chase Young and let him know how proud we are of him. He took responsibility for his actions, cooperated throughout the process and understood and accepted that there would be consequences. He’s a team captain and a leader and most importantly, a Buckeye. He wanted nothing more than an opportunity to play again and we’re pleased that he’ll get that chance.”

Despite missing this past weekend’s game, a blowout win over the Terps, Young still leads the nation in sacks (13½) and sacks per game (1.69).  The junior, widely expected be one of the first players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft if he does the expected and foregoes his remaining eligibility, is also third nationally in tackles per loss per game (1.9).

“I appreciate the expediency to which the NCAA reviewed and responded to our request for reinstatement,” Smith said in a continuation of his statement. “We felt that based on the circumstances, the NCAA would use its leadership capacity to take an understanding approach on behalf of all student-athletes who find themselves in a similar position, and it certainly did just that.”

LSU’s Joe Burrow the overwhelming wagering favorite for 2019 Heisman

Nov 13, 2019
Not long after LSU had finished up its win over Alabama, we tweeted that the Heisman is officially Joe Burrow‘s to lose.  Not surprisingly, more than one sportsbook agrees.

In the week leading up to the latest playing of the Game of the Century, Burrow, who transferred from OSU to LSU last year and was given 200/1 odds prior to the start of this season, was the favorite to win the 2019 Heisman at 6/5.  After completing nearly 80 percent of his 39 passes for 393 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in helping the Tigers knock that six-ton Crimson Tide elephant off its back, Burrow is now listed by the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook as an overwhelming 1/10 favorite to win this year’s edition of the Heisman trophy.  Another sportsbook, this one offshore, has Burrow at 1/5 after he was at 10/11 the week before.

No other player is within shouting distance of Burrow, with the Westgate Superbook listing Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields next at 8/1.  Two other quarterbacks — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa — are listed at 10/1.

At 40/1, Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins is the only other player whose listed odds are below 100/1.

One of those at that 100/1 mark, OSU defensive end Chase Young, had been at 20/1 — and rising like a stiff-armed rocket — at this time last week.  However, an off-field issue centered on an NCAA violation has already cost the All-American one game and has unofficially scuttled what was already a longshot Heisman campaign.

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention that, around this time last year — specifically, Nov. 20, 2018 — Tagovailoa was a 1/4 favorite to win the Heisman.  Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, who would go on to win the 2018 Heisman, was next up at 9/2.

Chad Morris’ four-star QB son decommits from Arkansas

Nov 13, 2019
Talk about your awkward moments around the holidays if this one had played out any other way.

In June of this year, Chandler Morris, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the Class of 2020, verbally committed to playing his college football at Arkansas.  If the last name sounds familiar in relation to UA it should as Morris’ father, Chad Morris, was the Razorbacks’ head football coach.

The keyword there is “was,” of course, as the elder Morris was fired by the university shortly after an embarrassing loss to Western Kentucky this past Saturday.

In the wake of that dismissal, and as is ofttimes the case, a handful of high school football prospects who had committed to Morris and the Razorbacks went public with their decisions to decommit.  One of those, not surprisingly, was Chandler Morris, who took to Twitter Tuesday evening to confirm that he will be “reopening my recruitment at this time.”

The younger Morris is a four-star 2020 prospect, rated as the No. 13 dual-threat quarterback in the country.  In addition to UA, Morris held offers from, among others, Auburn, Boise State, Clemson, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Virginia Tech.