WATCH: Ohio offensive lineman lines up at WR, does in-play cartwheel

If you ever find yourself in need of a video description of midweek MACtion, here you go. And you’re welcome.

In the middle of the third quarter of Tuesday night’s Ohio-Western Michigan game, Bobcats offensive lineman Hagen Meservy (not pictured) split out wide as a wide receiver. Okay, that’s unusual, but what happened after the ball was snapped was even more so as, after a bubble screen was faked in Meservy’s general direction, the 6-3, 300-pound tackle performed a perfectly-executed, on-field cartwheel.

During the play.

They went deep into the playbook on this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/moU6CcRyNZ — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2019

Coincidence or not, the gymnastic ruse seemingly worked to perfection as Nathan Rourke connected with Adam Luehrman on a 25-yard pass on the play, which was followed on the very next snap by a 10-yard De’Montre Tuttle touchdown run that gave Ohio a 14-10 lead. That would turn out to be the Bobcats’ last lead in regulation play as the Broncos scored from four yards out on a LeVante Bellamy touchdown run in the first overtime to claim a 37-34 win.

That game-winning run, incidentally, was Bellamy’s FBS-leading 21st rushing touchdown of the season.

The win was huge for Western Michigan on a conference level as they improved to 5-2 in MAC play, a half-game ahead of Central Michigan and one full game in front of Ball State and Toledo. WMU has already beaten Ball State and CMU, although they did fall to Toledo early last month.

For Ohio, the loss dropped them to 4-6 on the season. If they fail to win their last two games — road trips to Bowling Green (3-6) and Akron (0-10) — Frank Solich‘s squad would fail to qualify for a bowl game for the first time since 2014.