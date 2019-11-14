Toledo suspends DE Terrance Taylor for dirty hit against NIU

Sometimes a player makes a hit so dirty, a head coach simply won’t waste time waiting to hear from the conference’s office regarding the player’s status moving forward. Such was the case for Toledo head coach Jason Candle when addressing a nasty hit delivered by defensive end Terrance Taylor Wednesday night against NIU. Toledo has suspended Taylor for the next game on the schedule, against Buffalo.

Taylor came in flying from behind NIU quarterback Ross Bowers well after the end of a play that saw Bowers fell to the ground and was getting up. Taylor lined into the back of Bowers with a helmet-to-helmet hit from behind on the unsuspecting quarterback.

Oh no, that's an awful hit by Terrance Taylor after Ross Bowers slipped and ended up defenseless. This hit was NOT called initally, and is now under review. It was called a regular personal foul on the field. pic.twitter.com/S4n9IUcgLF — Hustle Belt, but Thanksgiving themed 🦃 (@HustleBelt) November 14, 2019

Bowers was ejected from the game for targeting. Because the ejection occurred in the second half of Wednesday night’s game, NCAA rules would prohibit Taylor form playing in the first half of Toledo’s next game. But Candle and Toledo are going one extra step and just sidelining him for the entire game.

Head Coach Jason Candle announced that DE Terrance Taylor will be suspended for the entirety of next week's game at Buffalo. Taylor was ejected for targeting in 3Q of last night's game vs. NIU. — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) November 14, 2019

Taylor was required to sit out 1H of UT's next game. Candle said severity of the play required further action. “We are disappointed that this play occurred. It’s not something we coach. We’ll use it as a teaching tool for our team on the value of discipline in emotional times.” — Toledo Football (@ToledoFB) November 14, 2019

“We are disappointed that this play occurred,” Candle said in a released statement. “It’s not something we coach. We’ll use it as a teaching tool for our team on the value of discipline in emotional times.”

Given the severity of the hit, some form of reprimand could also be in the works from the MAC, although it would seem Candle and Toledo are handling this appropriately with a full game suspension. College football simply doesn’t need those kinds of plays in the game.

