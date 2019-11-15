Starting corner plus an ex-USC DB dismissed by Washington State

Just a couple of days after very publicly calling out the “frauds” on his Washington State football team, Mike Leach has apparently been forced to prune a couple of them from his roster.
While nothing has been confirmed by the football program quite yet, it’s being reported that a pair of Wazzu defensive backs, Trey Davis and Daniel Isom, have been dismissed by Leach. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.
It should be noted that, even absent a public pronouncement from the program, neither player is listed on the team’s official online roster.
When it comes to this season, Isom is the most noteworthy as the redshirt junior had started seven of the nine games in which he played, with the first five starts coming at safety. Isom is currently sixth on the Cougars in tackles with 30 and leads the team with two forced fumbles.
Isom began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, playing for that MAC school for two seasons before, after one year at an Iowa junior college, transferring to Wazzu following the 2018 season.
Davis, meanwhile, was a three-star 2019 signee for USC before transferring from the Trojans over the summer and landing with the Cougars in time for summer camp. As a true freshman, the state of Washington native had played in four games.
A handful of the greatest Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) players — and an administrator and coach as well — are set to be honored for their collegiate gridiron exploits.
The Black College Football Hall of Fame on Thursday revealed six individuals who will be a part of its Class of 2020. Four of the inductees are former players — Earl “Air” Harvey (North Carolina Central), James Hunter (Grambling State), Robert Mathis (Alabama A&M) and Erik Williams (Central State).
Joe Taylor, a former coach at FAMU, Hampton, Howard and Virginia Union, ex-MEAC commissioner Dennis Thomas will be officially inducted next February.
“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, we congratulate the Class of 2020,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Everyone that has vote to determine the next class understands how difficult it is to only choose six. The Class of 2020 is a great representation of the talent that has come from Historically Black Colleges & Universities.”
Williams, a third-round pick in the 1991 NFL Draft, spent most of his professional career with the Dallas Cowboys, earning first-team All-Pro honors three times as an offensive tackle as well as being a part of three Super Bowl-winning teams.
The year after setting an FCS record with 20 sacks, Mathis was selected in the fifth round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. In his 14 seasons with the Colts, Mathis was named to the Pro Bowl five teams and owns a Super Bowl ring as well.
Punters are football players too and, as such, they can be considered for additional eligibility as well.
Thursday on that front, Indiana announced that the NCAA has granted Haydon Whitehead a sixth season of eligibility. Because of that, Whitehead, who is set to graduate from IU next month, will return to Bloomington and play for the Hoosiers in 2020.
“Huge news for us,” head coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We were expecting that, but you never know until you get the official word. That’s very important for us to have him.
“The year he’s having, not just a great job as a punter – from a technical perspective and execution – but just his leadership and his work ethic, the way he does everything every day is just a huge part of the culture that we’re building.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever had a specialist work at his level. (Nathanael) Snyder is probably a close second. Two guys who have physically worked in that weight room and it affects everyone in that weight room. Haydon continues to be part of what we’re building here.”
In his third year as the Hoosiers’ starting punter, Whitehead has, per the school, landed an FBS-high 36.1 percent (13-of-36) of his punts inside the 10-yard line this year. The native of Australia has averaged 40.7 yards per punt during his time at the Big Ten school, including a career-high 41.9 ypp in 2019.
Former Florida State coach Willie Taggart may be living the buyout life for now, but it’s always good to keep some doors open for some new opportunities. Who knows whether or not Taggart will be joining the Michigan Wolverines in the near future as a member of the football staff under Jim Harbaugh, but Taggart has been spotted taking in a hockey game in Ann Arbor this evening, with none other than Jack Harbaugh by his side.
Yep. That’s Taggart sitting in the row directly in front of Jack Harbaugh. For those unaware, there is a history between the two men, so Taggart hanging out with Harbaugh comes as no real surprise. Taggart was recruited to play quarterback at Western Kentucky out of high school. The assistant coach doing the recruiting? Jim Harbaugh. The head coach of the Hilltoppers? That’s right. It was Jack Harbaugh. Taggart went on to begin his coaching career at WKU working under Jack Harbaugh and Taggart left to take on the role of running backs coach under Jim Harbaugh when the current Wolverines head coach was hired by Stanford.
Is Taggart moving closer to coming full circle in his coaching career and be a new assistant coach at Michigan? At the very least, perhaps Taggart will be one of the next analysts that help to Wolverines. Time will tell, but it would certainly seem like a good possibility for Taggart to remain in the coaching game.
As we approach the end of the college football regular season, it’s just about time for the coaching carousel to get spinning once again. A few of programs have already made some coaching changes (Arkansas, Rutgers, and Florida State), but it does not appear any changes will be made at Ole Miss. According to a report from Football Scoop, Matt Luke is expected to remain the head coach in Oxford, Mississippi in 2020.
Not too surprisingly, the cost of a buyout is a key piece of information in this particular story. While the price to buy its way out of Luke’s contract is $6.5 million, the actual cost to move on from Luke is nearly doubled when Ole Miss accounts for the buyout costs of Luke’s assistants. Namely, offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre. Rodriguez and MacIntyre have head coaching experience and were sensible additions to the staff for a first-time head coach like Luke. But with experience, comes cost. According to Football Scoop, the buying out of contracts to Luke, Rodriguez, and MacIntyre could climb to over $12 million if Ole Miss is to make a change.
Another reason Ole Miss may hold off on making any changes with the football program are due to the school actively focusing on naming a new full-time athletics director. The common line of thinking is it makes more sense to allow your next full-time AD to make the call on the head coach of a football program, ensuring a higher likelihood of positive chemistry between coach and AD that leads to everyone being on the same page for the good of the program moving forward.
So, between the buyout cost and the ongoing search for an AD, Matt Luke appears to be in a pretty stable position at this point in time.