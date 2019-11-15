Starting corner plus an ex-USC DB dismissed by Washington State

Just a couple of days after very publicly calling out the “frauds” on his Washington State football team, Mike Leach has apparently been forced to prune a couple of them from his roster.

While nothing has been confirmed by the football program quite yet, it’s being reported that a pair of Wazzu defensive backs, Trey Davis and Daniel Isom, have been dismissed by Leach. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

It should be noted that, even absent a public pronouncement from the program, neither player is listed on the team’s official online roster.

When it comes to this season, Isom is the most noteworthy as the redshirt junior had started seven of the nine games in which he played, with the first five starts coming at safety. Isom is currently sixth on the Cougars in tackles with 30 and leads the team with two forced fumbles.

Isom began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois, playing for that MAC school for two seasons before, after one year at an Iowa junior college, transferring to Wazzu following the 2018 season.

Davis, meanwhile, was a three-star 2019 signee for USC before transferring from the Trojans over the summer and landing with the Cougars in time for summer camp. As a true freshman, the state of Washington native had played in four games.