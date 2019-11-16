Jonathan Taylor breaks one of Herschel Walker’s rushing records

And the bad news keeps on coming for Alabama in general and its star quarterback in particular.

Tua Tagovailoa suffered a hip injury toward the end of the first half of the Mississippi State game, still in the game despite Alabama leading 35-7. The junior quarterback, reportedly screaming in pain, was carted off the field and, after being examined inside Davis Wade Stadium, taken away via ambulance for further evaluation.

Tagovailoa was subsequently taken back to Birmingham via helicopter to undergo a series of CAT scans and MRIs to determine the exact extent and nature of the injury. According to one report, the injury is serious and similar to the one that ended Bo Jackson‘s football career.

According to another, Tagiovailoa has been diagnosed with a dislocated hip and will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season, including the postseason.

Breaking News: Tua Tagovailoa is out for the season with a dislocated hip with a posterior wall fracture, a person with knowledge of the situation tells me. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) November 16, 2019

Should the report come to fruition, it would likely mark the end of Tagovailoa’s collegiate career as he’s widely expected to forego his final season of eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. At least, he was expected to prior to the injury.

Getting back to this season and if the injury is as serious as it seems, the Crimson Tide will turn over its playoff fate, at least under center, to Mac Jones. The redshirt sophomore has completed just over 64 percent of his 67 passes this season for 595 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Coming into 2019, he had attempted 13 passes in his collegiate career.