Michigan scores 17 straight points to lead Michigan State at halftime

After falling behind in the first quarter, the Michigan Wolverines took charge against Michigan State in the second quarter with a 17-point outburst. A touchdown pass from Shea Patterson to Nick Eubanks gave the Wolverines their first lead of the day and a late field goal by Quinn Nordin has given Michigan a 17-7 lead on their rivals from East Lansing at halftime in Michigan Stadium.

Michigan State scored first with a short pass at the goal line from Brian Lewerke to Max Rosenthal. The lead was short-lived, however, as the Wolverines responded with their first scoring drive of the afternoon. Hassan Haskins evened the game with a short touchdown run form the goal line on a drive that saw Patterson complete all four of his pass attempts to move the ball down the field. A personal foul penalty on the Spartans gave Michigan a free 15 yards along the way.

Silly penalties hurt Michigan State on their next drive as well. After a Lewerrke pass was complete to Cody White for a gain of 20 yards to the Michigan 37-yard line, the ball moved back to the Michigan State 48-yard line due to two unsportsmanlike penalties on White and Luke Campbell. The Spartans would later punt from the Michigan 49-yard line to end the drive.

Michigan’s defense seems to have control of this one going to the second half, and Michigan State’s offense may not have enough to make a game of this in the final 30 minutes. But we’ll see what goes down next!

