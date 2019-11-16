Nebraska announces two-year extension for Scott Frost

Amidst a second straight rough season under Scott Frost, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos this week called for patience when it comes to the direction of the football program, saying in part that the head coach needs three to four MORE recruiting classes to get the Cornhuskers back to where they want to be. Saturday morning, the university puts some deeds — and money — behind Moos’ words.

In a press release, NU announced that it has reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension with Frost. The school stated that the original terms of Frost’s contact will remain intact, with the extension running from December 31, 2024, to December 31, 2026.

No financial particulars that are included in the extension were released.

Below is the statement credited to both Moos and UN-L chancellor Ronnie Green:

Two years ago, we had the tremendous opportunity to bring Scott Frost home to Nebraska to lead our football program into the future. We are even more committed to that decision today. “Coach Frost has shown tremendous leadership in beginning to rebuild our football program. We appreciate that a change of this nature will not happen overnight. We are committed to Scott and the direction he is taking this program. “Scott is the right coach at the right time for this program. We are excited for the heights to which he will take Nebraska football and the tremendous impact he will have in the development of our student-athletes.

Frost, who played his college football for the Cornhuskers, went 4-8 in his first season back home in Lincoln. Sitting at 4-5 this season, Nebraska, losers of three in a row entering Week 12, needs to win at least one of its last three games — today against Wisconsin, at Maryland, vs. Iowa — to avoid three straight seasons of four wins or less for the first time since a six-year stretch from 1956-61.