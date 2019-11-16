Nebraska gives LB Tyrin Ferguson the boot

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nebraska will have a little less experience in its linebacking corps as the Cornhuskers close out a second straight disappointing season under head coach Scott Frost, who is NOT on the hot seat.

Following up on speculation that began surfacing Friday, Nebraska has confirmed that Tyrin Ferguson has been dismissed from Frost’s football program. Other than unspecified violations of team rules, no reason for the forced departure was given.

Coming out of high school in New Orleans, Ferguson was a three-star member of NU’s 2015 recruiting class.

After playing in 10 games as a true freshman, Ferguson took a redshirt in 2016. He played in five games in 2017, then started four of the eight games in which he played this past season.

In six games this season, Ferguson had been credited with four tackles, two of which went for a loss.