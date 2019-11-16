No. 4 Georgia holds halftime lead over No. 12 Auburn as both defenses leave their mark

The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry is typically a close, hard-fought affair where one big play or two separates the two sides.

Rather predictably, that was the case again in the first half of No. 4 Georgia’s visit to Jordan-Hare on Saturday afternoon as the Bulldogs held a 14-0 lead over No. 12 Auburn at the midway mark of a game that carries significant SEC and College Football Playoff implications.

It was also rather predictable that in a game featuring two questionable offenses and a load of NFL talent on the other side of the ball, the defenses really dictated the pace in this one. There were 16 drives and half of them were three-and-outs while the rivals combined for 10 punts, a missed field goal and a fumble.

So yeah, crisp and exciting this one was not.

Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm (91 yards, two TDs) did produce the lone highlight of the half however, hitting Dominick Blaylock in stride for a 51-yard touchdown strike for the first points of the game. Other than that though, things were rough until UGA mounted a scoring drive with just seconds left in the second quarter to extend their lead in action that was mostly focused on the sidelines after a photographer was injured after being hit by a stumbling Brian Herrien going out-of-bounds. De’Andre Swift did manage 80 yards on 10 carries but the speedy tailback was still mostly bottled up aside from some plays on the team’s final drive.

The Tigers would have killed for such production though. Freshman signal-caller Bo Nix was running for his life most of the game and was lucky to wind up with 115 yards passing to go with a team-high 21 on the ground, both almost entirely off scrambles and broken plays. Gus Malzahn’s usage of the Wildcat formation seemed to stall the offense more than it juiced it too as things were not great at all in a game they have to win in order to stay in the conference and national picture.

Given the injury news with No. 5 Alabama from earlier in the day, this matchup is one to solidify either side’s hold as the second-best SEC team behind No. 1 LSU. Unfortunately, neither team is really racing out to secure that nebulous title so far on the Plains.