Report: Tua Tagovailoa’s injury serious, similar to one that ended Bo Jackson’s career

This isn’t good. At all.

The biggest story of Week 12 by far is the health of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a hip injury toward the end of the first half of the Mississippi State as Alabama was up 35-7. The junior quarterback was carted off the field and, after being examined inside Davis Wade Stadium, was taken away via ambulance for further evaluation.

According to al.com, Tagovailoa is being taken back to Birmingham via helicopter to undergo a series of CAT scans and MRIs to determine the exact extent and nature of the injury. One report from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy, though, is ominous, to say the least.

Hearing Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury is serious. Hip fracture. Similar to Bo Jackson’s career-ending injury. Surgery tonight or tomorrow morning. Praying for Tua and his family. 🙏 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) November 16, 2019

For those unfamiliar, Jackson, a College Football Hall of Famer at Auburn, suffered a severe hip injury in an AFC playoff game in January of 1991 and never played another down of football.

It should be noted that there has been no official word on Tagovailoa’s status from the football program. Thus far, UA has declined to go into any detail as they still await an update on the injury, which could come as early as later on today