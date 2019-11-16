Two-TD underdog West Virginia stuns No. 24 Kansas State

A few posts down, we noted the lack of ranked teams being upset in the early television window. While not exactly monumental, the mid-afternoon window finally broke Week 12’s upset seal.
Somewhere in the neighborhood of two-touchdown underdogs, West Virginia went into Little Manhattan and stunned No. 24 Kansas State with a 24-20 win Saturday afternoon. WVU held a 14-10 halftime lead before entering the fourth quarter down by six at 20-14. A field goal early in the final stanza pulled the Mountaineers to within three; a Jarret Doege 50-yard touchdown pass to Bryce Wheaton with 11:27 left in the period proved to be the game-winner.
After falling behind late, K-State had three possessions to try to take the lead. On those drives, they turned the ball over on downs, punted and threw an interception near the goal line with less than 30 seconds remaining to ice the game for WVU.
WVU, which snapped a five-game losing streak — four of those came by 11 points or more — was led by Doege, who tossed three touchdowns and threw for 234 yards in the win. The Mountaineers also kept its bowl hopes alive, although they need to beat No. 22 Oklahoma State and TCU the next two weeks to qualify for the postseason in Neal Brown‘s first season with the program.
K-State, meanwhile, has now lost back-to-back games for the second time this season and fell to 6-4 on the season.