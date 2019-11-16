Washington State’s Fa’avae Fa’avae enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

What would a day, even a gameday, be without starting it with a transfer post?

Following an ugly loss to Cal this past weekend, Mike Leach lit into his Washington State football team in general and his leadership group in particular.

“Our team leaders in the group,” the head coach said, “they’re either frauds, or they haven’t reached the group either.”

Since that public roasting, two defensive backs have already been dismissed from the program for violating unspecified team rules. Around that same time, a WSU official confirmed, another player, linebacker Fa’avae Fa’avae, decided to leave Leach’s team and place his name into the NCAA transfer database.

No specific reason for the departure was given.

Fa’avae was one of two Cougars football players arrested during the offseason on vandalism charges. While the other, offensive lineman Christian Haangana, left the program in August, Fa’avae remained with the team.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2017, Fa’avae played in 10 games for the Cougars this past season. In 2019, and prior to his decision to leave the team, Fa’avae had played in seven of Wazzu’s nine games.