Auburn receives $10 million gift toward new football building

Auburn may have lost the battle with Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry on Saturday but the Tigers at least made some progress on the facilities war.
According to the school, Walt and Ginger Woltosz made the largest gift to the athletic department in program history over the weekend thanks to a $10 million pledge that will help kickstart construction on a new football facility.
“We always tell our players to use their influence in a positive way,” Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn said in a statement. “Walt and Ginger are a great example of that. Their gift will help us compete for championships and serve our student-athletes for generations. They represent everything that Auburn stands for. Hard work, concern for others and generosity.”
AU said that $31.5 million has already been raised for the new building in total, which has gone through a number of board approvals already and just needs to finalize a design and budget before shovels can hit the ground.
The primary motivation behind such a project is pretty clear as regional and conference rivals from Clemson to Alabama to the aforementioned Bulldogs have all added flashy new facilities in recent years while the Tigers’ current digs were built over three decades ago.
For some teams, reaching a bowl game — even those obscure dot com-sponsored ones — is quite meaningful. Such is the case at Louisville as they have embarked on one of the better turnarounds in the country this season under new head coach Scott Satterfield.
Following up a 2-10 disaster at the hands of Bobby Petrino last year, the new staff has revitalized the program and secured bowl eligibility on Saturday by beating N.C. State 34-20. That’s a cause worth celebrating around the city and Cardinals AD Vince Tyra certainly did not short himself on that front after the sixth victory of 2019 by donning a rather comical mask in the locker room and breaking out some very expensive whiskey to share with the head coach.
Tyra and Satterfield may indeed be the only ones to drink Pappy out of a Gatorade cup but it probably tasted even sweeter than it normally does given the accomplishment it’s celebrating. While some fans may scoff at reaching six wins in a season, the jubilation in Louisville is a good reminder that benchmarks like that have plenty of meaning for programs who sat at home in disarray last year.
Voters are still struggling with what to do with Alabama after Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury but it’s pretty clear that the immediate effect for the Tide is to drop behind their SEC rival Georgia in the polls.
After doing so in the Coaches Poll earlier Sunday, the new No. 4 Bulldogs flipped places with the No. 5 Crimson Tide, following the example set by the CFP Selection Committee last Tuesday as well.
Elsewhere in the poll, previously undefeated Baylor and Minnesota dropped several spots after taking their first L’s of the year. The Bears were only down one place however to No. 13 while the Gophers were punished a little harsher by moving from No. 7 to No. 11. That latter spot is, it should be noted, two places behind the team it just beat a week ago in No. 9 Penn State.
No. 17 Cincinnati remained the top Group of Five team in the poll but there was some movement at the bottom of the rankings following a number of losses in the 20-25 range. No. 23 Appalachian State returns to the rankings after thumping Georgia State while No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Virginia Tech also earned an appearance.
The full AP Top 25 entering Week 13:
- LSU (54 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (5)
- Clemson (3)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Iowa
- Boise State
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
Two more Power Five teams fell from the ranks of the unbeatens this weekend and that predictably resulted in some big drops to their place in the latest Coaches Poll.
Following their rather historic second half collapse against new No. 7 Oklahoma, Baylor slipped three spots down to No. 13 on Sunday, falling behind two loss programs like No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Michigan.
That three spot drop wasn’t quite as bad as the four that Minnesota found themselves down, moving to No. 11 just ahead of the Wolverines after their loss to No. 20 Iowa on Saturday night. Auburn was the highest-ranked three loss team in the poll at No. 16 while Alabama flipped spots with new No. 4 Georgia.
Navy, Texas and Indiana all dropped out of the top 25 and were replaced by No. 23 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 San Diego State.
The full Week 12 Coaches Poll:
- LSU (55 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (6)
- Clemson (4)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- Utah
- Penn State
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Boise State
- Iowa
- SMU
- Appalachian State
- Oklahoma State
- Texas A&M
- San Diego State
It’s exceedingly rare for a head coach in college football to go into a season with fewer than three or four years left on their contract due to the importance of recruiting among other things (just ask Scott Frost and Nebraska) but BYU’s unique place in the sport as a football independent with a more worldly mission means the Cougars don’t quite operate like a lot of their peers.
Case in point came with the team’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation inside and outside the Beehive State as to his status given that he has just one year left on his deal. After a 2019 campaign marked by plenty of highs and lows though, it appears we now have a good idea as to what the administration will be doing with the staff going forward.
On Saturday after a routine 42-10 win over FCS Idaho State, BYU AD Tom Holmoe was caught in the locker room by players’ social media posts sporting an #ExtendKalani shirt that he unveiled under his normal game day clothes. While he didn’t officially confirm anything before or after the little stunt, it’s a pretty good indication that the head coach will be getting a contract extension soon enough:
Sitake is 26-23 in four seasons at his alma mater, including three games left to play in 2019 between a trip to UMass, a game against San Diego State and a recently accepted invitation to the Hawaii Bowl. The Cougars have gotten some marquee wins this year, including over USC and at Tennessee, but have also suffered a few inexplicable losses like at Toledo and USF.
On the whole though, Sitake has done a solid enough job at one of the more difficult places to win consistently given the nature of the always front-loaded schedule and the limited pool of recruits. BYU has a chance to win as many as nine games this year if they win out, which would match the record the head coach posted in his first season in Provo back in 2016.
We’ll find out soon enough as to some of the details of Sitake’s contract extension but as Holmoe made pretty clear in the locker room on Saturday, the question is now a matter of when and not if with regards to that important decision.