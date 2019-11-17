Baylor drops to No. 13 in latest Coaches Poll, Alabama slides behind No. 4 Georgia

Two more Power Five teams fell from the ranks of the unbeatens this weekend and that predictably resulted in some big drops to their place in the latest Coaches Poll.
Following their rather historic second half collapse against new No. 7 Oklahoma, Baylor slipped three spots down to No. 13 on Sunday, falling behind two loss programs like No. 10 Florida and No. 12 Michigan.
That three spot drop wasn’t quite as bad as the four that Minnesota found themselves down, moving to No. 11 just ahead of the Wolverines after their loss to No. 20 Iowa on Saturday night. Auburn was the highest-ranked three loss team in the poll at No. 16 while Alabama flipped spots with new No. 4 Georgia.
Navy, Texas and Indiana all dropped out of the top 25 and were replaced by No. 23 Oklahoma State, No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 San Diego State.
Voters are still struggling with what to do with Alabama after Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury but it’s pretty clear that the immediate effect for the Tide is to drop behind their SEC rival Georgia in the polls.
After doing so in the Coaches Poll earlier Sunday, the new No. 4 Bulldogs flipped places with the No. 5 Crimson Tide, following the example set by the CFP Selection Committee last Tuesday as well.
Elsewhere in the poll, previously undefeated Baylor and Minnesota dropped several spots after taking their first L’s of the year. The Bears were only down one place however to No. 13 while the Gophers were punished a little harsher by moving from No. 7 to No. 11. That latter spot is, it should be noted, two places behind the team it just beat a week ago in No. 9 Penn State.
No. 17 Cincinnati remained the top Group of Five team in the poll but there was some movement at the bottom of the rankings following a number of losses in the 20-25 range. No. 23 Appalachian State returns to the rankings after thumping Georgia State while No. 24 Texas A&M and No. 25 Virginia Tech also earned an appearance.
The full AP Top 25 entering Week 13:
- LSU (54 first-place votes)
- Ohio State (5)
- Clemson (3)
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon
- Utah
- Oklahoma
- Penn State
- Florida
- Minnesota
- Michigan
- Baylor
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Cincinnati
- Memphis
- Iowa
- Boise State
- SMU
- Oklahoma State
- Appalachian State
- Texas A&M
- Virginia Tech
It’s exceedingly rare for a head coach in college football to go into a season with fewer than three or four years left on their contract due to the importance of recruiting among other things (just ask Scott Frost and Nebraska) but BYU’s unique place in the sport as a football independent with a more worldly mission means the Cougars don’t quite operate like a lot of their peers.
Case in point came with the team’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation inside and outside the Beehive State as to his status given that he has just one year left on his deal. After a 2019 campaign marked by plenty of highs and lows though, it appears we now have a good idea as to what the administration will be doing with the staff going forward.
On Saturday after a routine 42-10 win over FCS Idaho State, BYU AD Tom Holmoe was caught in the locker room by players’ social media posts sporting an #ExtendKalani shirt that he unveiled under his normal game day clothes. While he didn’t officially confirm anything before or after the little stunt, it’s a pretty good indication that the head coach will be getting a contract extension soon enough:
Sitake is 26-23 in four seasons at his alma mater, including three games left to play in 2019 between a trip to UMass, a game against San Diego State and a recently accepted invitation to the Hawaii Bowl. The Cougars have gotten some marquee wins this year, including over USC and at Tennessee, but have also suffered a few inexplicable losses like at Toledo and USF.
On the whole though, Sitake has done a solid enough job at one of the more difficult places to win consistently given the nature of the always front-loaded schedule and the limited pool of recruits. BYU has a chance to win as many as nine games this year if they win out, which would match the record the head coach posted in his first season in Provo back in 2016.
We’ll find out soon enough as to some of the details of Sitake’s contract extension but as Holmoe made pretty clear in the locker room on Saturday, the question is now a matter of when and not if with regards to that important decision.
As long as both teams held serve, this one was obvious.
No. 2 Ohio State easily took care of business against woeful Rutgers Saturday afternoon to remain unbeaten. Earlier in the day, No. 9 Penn State fended off a pesky Indiana squad to bounce back from its first loss of the season the week before.
Next weekend, Penn State will travel to The Horseshoe to take on Ohio State in a huge Big Ten East matchup that’s littered with both conference and College Football Playoff ramifications. Not surprisingly, it was confirmed Saturday night that ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show is headed to Columbus for the Nittany Lions-Buckeyes Top 10 matchup.
This will mark the 19th time that Ohio State has hosted GameDay, the most of any school. It’ll also be the 46th time OSU has appeared on the show, second-most behind Alabama’s 47.
It will also be the third straight year — and 10th time overall — that GameDay has been on-site for a Penn State-Ohio State game.
“But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.”
That’s 1 Corinthians 2:9, a Bible verse (King James version) that Tua Tagovailoa has featured in his Twitter profile. Given the events that transpired Saturday afternoon in Starkville, it’s an apt piece of Scripture to invoke.
As you may have heard, the Alabama quarterback suffered a serious injury to his hip that will result in the junior being sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season. It’s expected that Tagovailoa will undergo surgery in the very near future on his dislocated hip, with a definitive statement on his future with the Crimson Tide beyond this year still in the offing.
Ahead of any such declaration, Tagovailoa issued a tweet of thanks for all of the well-wishes, adding that “God always has a plan.”
It’s expected that that plan will include early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft, although Tagovailoa has yet to confirm his next step.