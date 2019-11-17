BYU AD hints at contract extension for head coach Kalani Sitake in a very unique way

It’s exceedingly rare for a head coach in college football to go into a season with fewer than three or four years left on their contract due to the importance of recruiting among other things (just ask Scott Frost and Nebraska) but BYU’s unique place in the sport as a football independent with a more worldly mission means the Cougars don’t quite operate like a lot of their peers.

Case in point came with the team’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation inside and outside the Beehive State as to his status given that he has just one year left on his deal. After a 2019 campaign marked by plenty of highs and lows though, it appears we now have a good idea as to what the administration will be doing with the staff going forward.

On Saturday after a routine 42-10 win over FCS Idaho State, BYU AD Tom Holmoe was caught in the locker room by players’ social media posts sporting an #ExtendKalani shirt that he unveiled under his normal game day clothes. While he didn’t officially confirm anything before or after the little stunt, it’s a pretty good indication that the head coach will be getting a contract extension soon enough:

#BYU AD Tom Holmoe seen wearing an #ExtendKalani t-shirt in the postgame locker room and giving Kalani Sitake a hug. 🎥 (neilpauu/Instagram)#BYUFootball #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/D2Ge988hSG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 17, 2019

Sitake is 26-23 in four seasons at his alma mater, including three games left to play in 2019 between a trip to UMass, a game against San Diego State and a recently accepted invitation to the Hawaii Bowl. The Cougars have gotten some marquee wins this year, including over USC and at Tennessee, but have also suffered a few inexplicable losses like at Toledo and USF.

On the whole though, Sitake has done a solid enough job at one of the more difficult places to win consistently given the nature of the always front-loaded schedule and the limited pool of recruits. BYU has a chance to win as many as nine games this year if they win out, which would match the record the head coach posted in his first season in Provo back in 2016.

We’ll find out soon enough as to some of the details of Sitake’s contract extension but as Holmoe made pretty clear in the locker room on Saturday, the question is now a matter of when and not if with regards to that important decision.