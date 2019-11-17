Getty Images

BYU AD hints at contract extension for head coach Kalani Sitake in a very unique way

By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2019, 12:20 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s exceedingly rare for a head coach in college football to go into a season with fewer than three or four years left on their contract due to the importance of recruiting among other things (just ask Scott Frost and Nebraska) but BYU’s unique place in the sport as a football independent with a more worldly mission means the Cougars don’t quite operate like a lot of their peers.

Case in point came with the team’s head coach, Kalani Sitake, who has been the subject of plenty of speculation inside and outside the Beehive State as to his status given that he has just one year left on his deal. After a 2019 campaign marked by plenty of highs and lows though, it appears we now have a good idea as to what the administration will be doing with the staff going forward.

On Saturday after a routine 42-10 win over FCS Idaho State, BYU AD Tom Holmoe was caught in the locker room by players’ social media posts sporting an #ExtendKalani shirt that he unveiled under his normal game day clothes. While he didn’t officially confirm anything before or after the little stunt, it’s a pretty good indication that the head coach will be getting a contract extension soon enough:

Sitake is 26-23 in four seasons at his alma mater, including three games left to play in 2019 between a trip to UMass, a game against San Diego State and a recently accepted invitation to the Hawaii Bowl. The Cougars have gotten some marquee wins this year, including over USC and at Tennessee, but have also suffered a few inexplicable losses like at Toledo and USF.

On the whole though, Sitake has done a solid enough job at one of the more difficult places to win consistently given the nature of the always front-loaded schedule and the limited pool of recruits. BYU has a chance to win as many as nine games this year if they win out, which would match the record the head coach posted in his first season in Provo back in 2016.

We’ll find out soon enough as to some of the details of Sitake’s contract extension but as Holmoe made pretty clear in the locker room on Saturday, the question is now a matter of when and not if with regards to that important decision.

College GameDay headed to The ‘Shoe for Penn State-Ohio State

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 17, 2019, 10:40 AM EST
2 Comments

As long as both teams held serve, this one was obvious.

No. 2 Ohio State easily took care of business against woeful Rutgers Saturday afternoon to remain unbeaten.  Earlier in the day, No. 9 Penn State fended off a pesky Indiana squad to bounce back from its first loss of the season the week before.

Next weekend, Penn State will travel to The Horseshoe to take on Ohio State in a huge Big Ten East matchup that’s littered with both conference and College Football Playoff ramifications.  Not surprisingly, it was confirmed Saturday night that ESPN‘s College GameDay pregame show is headed to Columbus for the Nittany Lions-Buckeyes Top 10 matchup.

This will mark the 19th time that Ohio State has hosted GameDay, the most of any school.  It’ll also be the 46th time OSU has appeared on the show, second-most behind Alabama’s 47.

It will also be the third straight year — and 10th time overall — that GameDay has been on-site for a Penn State-Ohio State game.

After season-ending injury, Tua Tagovailoa tweets ‘God always has a plan’

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 17, 2019, 9:23 AM EST
9 Comments

But as it is written, eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for them that love him.

That’s 1 Corinthians 2:9, a Bible verse (King James version) that Tua Tagovailoa has featured in his Twitter profile.  Given the events that transpired Saturday afternoon in Starkville, it’s an apt piece of Scripture to invoke.

As you may have heard, the Alabama quarterback suffered a serious injury to his hip that will result in the junior being sidelined for the remainder of the 2019 season. It’s expected that Tagovailoa will undergo surgery in the very near future on his dislocated hip, with a definitive statement on his future with the Crimson Tide beyond this year still in the offing.

Ahead of any such declaration, Tagovailoa issued a tweet of thanks for all of the well-wishes, adding that “God always has a plan.”

It’s expected that that plan will include early entry into the 2020 NFL Draft, although Tagovailoa has yet to confirm his next step.

No. 6 Oregon clinches Pac-12 North title with win over Arizona

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2019, 1:52 AM EST
13 Comments

Justin Herbert stuck around his hometown school for one more season in order to deliver on a few promises and lead Oregon back to conference and, hopefully, national glory. The senior quarterback took a step in that direction on Saturday night in Eugene, helping the No. 6 Ducks thump Arizona 34-6 and lock up the Pac-12 North title in the process.

It was a wire-to-wire victory too, with the home side delighting the Autzen Stadium crowd with a 73 yard touchdown reception by Johnny Johnson III on just the second snap of the ball game thanks to a busted coverage. That was one of four scoring tosses for Herbert, who finished with 333 yards through the air and an interception off a tipped pass in what was his penultimate game at the stadium just a few miles from his childhood home.

While that strike to Johnson was a heck of a way to get the game going, it was another Johnson, Penn State transfer Juwan, who led the team in receiving (93 yards) and had the highlight-reel throw from the potential first-rounder off a lovely reverse flea-flicker he took into the end zone.

UO’s defense also continued their strong run of results in netting six sacks, nine tackles for loss and allowing just five third down conversions while keeping the Wildcats under 250 yards of total offense.

Grant Gunnell actually got the start at quarterback for Arizona but threw for just 82 yards and was mostly sitting on the sidelines during the second and third quarters. That was the time for UO’s normal tormentor in Khalil Tate, who failed to get much of anything going despite some past performances full of big numbers.

While it was going to be a tough task no matter what to knock off a top 10 team at home, the ‘Cats now face an even more difficult task of beating both No. 7 Utah and Arizona State in their remaining two games or risk missing a bowl game for the second straight year under Kevin Sumlin.

A postseason berth isn’t something for the Ducks to worry about as they clinch their first division since 2014 and will be ticketed to Santa Clara for the Pac-12 title game against what they hope is a College Football Playoff quarterfinal against a similarly red-hot Utes team. Oregon has won nine in a row since their season-opening loss to Auburn and outside of perhaps Ohio State, Clemson or LSU, there are few teams in the country playing better football than this one.

That’s just what Herbert and his fellow stars were hoping to do in returning for one last hurrah and they’re certainly living up to those expectations with their play so far in 2019.

No. 6 Oregon strikes fast in grabbing halftime lead over Arizona

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerNov 17, 2019, 12:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

There are a wide variety of things you could call ‘tone-setting’ plays in college football and it’s safe to say that No. 6 Oregon scoring a long touchdown on the second offensive snap of the game would qualify as one as they look to clinch a division title on Saturday night.

The Ducks jumped out to a 21-6 halftime lead over visiting Arizona in a rather convincing effort at Autzen Stadium as they continue to look impressive in the beauty contest that is the College Football Playoff race at this point.

A Wildcats coverage bust led to that initial score, as Johnny Johnson III raced 73 yards to pay dirt to showcase right from the get-go that things were clicking on all cylinders offensively. Oregon QB Justin Herbert wound up at the break with 218 yards and tossed another touchdown off a nifty reverse flea-flicker right into the waiting arms of Juwan Johnson from 53 yards out.

The Ducks didn’t miss All-America-caliber left tackle Penei Sewell as a result with the mammoth offensive lineman sitting out the first two series for what school officials said was being late to a meeting. Given that the first of those drives lasted all of two plays and the second was a 3-and-out, he certainly lucked out despite the tardiness.

Things didn’t go so well for WR Mycah Pittman. The freshman has been one of the team’s top options since getting healthy but it sure looked like he might not return the rest of the regular season after suffering from a horrible looking injury to his wrist/forearm. He was carted off the field after being looked at by trainers and while he won’t be missed this game the way the two Johnsons are playing, is a long term injury worth monitoring for sure.

As for Arizona, Grant Gunnell started at quarterback (4-of-6, 28 yards) but was eventually replaced by Khalil Tate as things wore on in the second quarter. The latter did seem to provide some spark in helping move the ball down the field but the end result was just a pair of field goals and a decent deficit to overcome after the break.

Keep in mind that the Wildcats are hoping to even their record on the year at 5-5 and remain in the running for a bowl game while Oregon will no doubt be looking for style points in the second half to impress the Selection Committee and lock up the Pac-12 North title at the same time.