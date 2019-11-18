Alabama proclaims Tua’s hip surgery successful

Tua Tagovailoa on Monday took Step 1 in his eventual return to the football field, undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated hip. After the procedure, Alabama released a statement proclaiming the procedure a success.
Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.
Tagovailoa suffered the dislocated hip on the final drive of the first half in No. 5 Alabama’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. The school announced Saturday evening the dislocated hip diagnosis, and that the junior quarterback’s season was over.
Despite the devastating blow his loss is to Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes, the player himself has been in good spirits since the injury. He released this tweet on Sunday.
He was also videoed dancing in his hospital bed on Sunday.
With the surgery now complete, the question will now turn to if Tagovailoa will return to the field in Alabama crimson or the colors of an NFL team to be determined later.
BYU AD Tom Holmoe scooped himself on Saturday by wearing an Extend Kalani t-shirt into a celebratory postgame locker room in the wake of the Cougars’ Hawaii Bowl-clinching blowout of Idaho State.
On Monday, he made the news official.
“We are pleased to announce a contract extension for Kalani,” said Holmoe. We believe in him and the direction of the program. Together we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football.”
While terms were not disclosed, BYU confirmed Kalani Sitake is now under contract through the 2023 season. The BYU graduate is 26-23 in four seasons on the job, including a 6-4 mark this fall.
“I truly appreciate the continued support that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the BYU administration have for our program,” said Sitake. “I love our players, coaches and fans and I’m excited about the future of BYU football.”
Punters, they say, are football players, too, and as such they can enter the transfer portal just like their teammates.
Such is the case of NC State’s Mackenzie Morgan, who announced Sunday that he plans to leave Raleigh for destination unknown.
“After long consideration, I’ve decided to transfer from North Carolina State University so I can seek greater opportunity elsewhere,” he tweeted. “I’m forever grateful to have been here & to have met the people I’ve met over the past year and a half.”
A redshirt sophomore from the burgeoning epicenter of the punting world — Australia — Morgan has yet to boot the ball for the Wolfpack. Having already used his redshirt, he would have to graduate from NC State, receive a waiver or risk losing his junior season and punt just one season for his next school.
The Biletnikoff Award on Monday announced its list of 12 semifinalists for the 2019 award. The award specifies that any player who catches a pass is eligible to win — not just wideouts — but only wideouts have won the award through its 25-year history.
And for what has to be the first time in Biletnikoff history, both LSU and Alabama have two semifinalists, including 2018 winner Jerry Jeudy.
The semifinalists are:
Rashod Bateman, Minnesota: 44 catches for 945 yards (21.5 yards per) and seven touchdowns
Omar Bayless, Arkansas State: 73 catches for 1,262 yards (17.3 yards per) and 14 touchdowns
Ja'Marr Chase, LSU: 57 catches for 1,116 yards (19.6 yards per) and 13 touchdowns
Antonio Gandy-Golden, Liberty: 64 catches for 1,244 yards (19.4 yards per) and eight touchdowns
Isaiah Hodgins, Oregon State: 73 catches for 1,021 yards (14 yards per) and 13 touchdowns
Justin Jefferson, LSU: 71 catches for 1,010 yards (14.2 yards per) and 11 touchdowns
Jerry Jeudy, Alabama: 64 catches for 867 yards (13.6 yards per) and nine touchdowns
CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma: 44 catches for 983 yards (22.3 yards per) and 12 touchdowns
Michael Pittman, Jr., USC: 82 catches for 1,118 yards (13.6 yards per) and nine touchdowns
James Proche, SMU: 88 catches for 1,008 yards (11.5 yards per) and 12 touchdowns
Devonta Smith, Alabama: 56 catches for 1,026 yards (18.3 yards per) and 11 touchdowns
Sage Surratt, Wake Forest: 66 catches for 1,001 yards (15.2 yards per) and 11 touchdowns
The notable snub here is Devin Duvernay of Texas, who is one off the lead for catches (87) but could not crack the voters’ top 12. (Full disclosure: I am a Biletnikoff voter and had Duvernay on my semifinalist list.)
The 12 semifinalists will be chopped down to three next Monday, with the winner announced at the Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12.
There’s some additional clarity to what was the biggest college football storyline in Week 12 — or the entire 2019 season, for that matter.
After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced Saturday night that Tua Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season. At the time, the school stated that Tagovailoa “is undergoing further testing to determine the best course of treatment.”
Sunday night, the football program confirmed in a statement attributed to Dr. Lyle Cain, the team’s orthopedic surgeon, that the junior quarterback will undergo surgery on his injured hip in Houston Monday.
For the past 24 hours our medical team has consulted with multiple orthopedic experts across the country, who specialize in hip injuries and surgeries. Based on that research, Tua is being flown to Houston tonight to be evaluated and is scheduled to have hip surgery Monday. As previously stated, we anticipate a full recovery. The main focus has been, and will remain, on Tua, his family, and making sure we are providing them the best medical care possible.
It’s long been expected that Tagovailoa would forego his remaining year of collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. At this point, it’s unclear how the injury will impact Tagovailoa’s decision.