Alabama proclaims Tua’s hip surgery successful

Tua Tagovailoa on Monday took Step 1 in his eventual return to the football field, undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated hip. After the procedure, Alabama released a statement proclaiming the procedure a success.

Tua underwent successful surgery on his right hip Monday morning in Houston. The procedure went as planned, and he is resting comfortably. Tua’s prognosis is excellent, and we expect him to make a full recovery. He will return to Tuscaloosa in the next several days to begin his rehab.

Tagovailoa suffered the dislocated hip on the final drive of the first half in No. 5 Alabama’s 38-7 win over Mississippi State in Starkville. The school announced Saturday evening the dislocated hip diagnosis, and that the junior quarterback’s season was over.

Despite the devastating blow his loss is to Alabama’s College Football Playoff hopes, the player himself has been in good spirits since the injury. He released this tweet on Sunday.

Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! God always has a plan 🙏🏽 — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tuaamann) November 17, 2019

He was also videoed dancing in his hospital bed on Sunday.

If you need a Monday pick me up here's a look at Tua in the hospital before his surgery today…pic.twitter.com/pZsMoePzIN — Saturday Down South (@SDS) November 18, 2019

With the surgery now complete, the question will now turn to if Tagovailoa will return to the field in Alabama crimson or the colors of an NFL team to be determined later.