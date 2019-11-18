BYU announces contract extension for Kalani Sitake

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BYU AD Tom Holmoe scooped himself on Saturday by wearing an Extend Kalani t-shirt into a celebratory postgame locker room in the wake of the Cougars’ Hawaii Bowl-clinching blowout of Idaho State.

On Monday, he made the news official.

“We are pleased to announce a contract extension for Kalani,” said Holmoe. We believe in him and the direction of the program. Together we are committed to creating a bright future for BYU football.”

While terms were not disclosed, BYU confirmed Kalani Sitake is now under contract through the 2023 season. The BYU graduate is 26-23 in four seasons on the job, including a 6-4 mark this fall.

“I truly appreciate the continued support that Tom Holmoe, President Worthen and the BYU administration have for our program,” said Sitake. “I love our players, coaches and fans and I’m excited about the future of BYU football.”