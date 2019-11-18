NC State punter enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Punters, they say, are football players, too, and as such they can enter the transfer portal just like their teammates.

Such is the case of NC State’s Mackenzie Morgan, who announced Sunday that he plans to leave Raleigh for destination unknown.

“After long consideration, I’ve decided to transfer from North Carolina State University so I can seek greater opportunity elsewhere,” he tweeted. “I’m forever grateful to have been here & to have met the people I’ve met over the past year and a half.”

After long consideration, I’ve decided to transfer from North Carolina State University so I can seek greater opportunity elsewhere. I’m forever grateful to have been here & to have met the people I’ve met over the past year and a half. Cheers & LUV ♥️ pic.twitter.com/D0mUsT35sO — Mackenzie Morgan (@mackenzmorgan94) November 17, 2019

A redshirt sophomore from the burgeoning epicenter of the punting world — Australia — Morgan has yet to boot the ball for the Wolfpack. Having already used his redshirt, he would have to graduate from NC State, receive a waiver or risk losing his junior season and punt just one season for his next school.