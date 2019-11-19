Alabama corner suspended for missing class enters transfer portal

There’s been yet another twist in the saga that is Scooby Carter.
On his radio show this past week, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter.
Monday on his personal Twitter account, Carter (pictured, No. 11) announced that, “after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal.”
The true freshman cornerback gave no specific reason for his decision.
Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.
In three games as a true freshman this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.
So much for that, I guess.
A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons. Monday, multiple media outlets reported that the linebacker had returned to the Tigers and was practicing with his teammates.
On his personal Twitter account, Divinity indicated that he has returned.
An LSU official confirmed that Divinity is back with the squad, although there have been no public comments from Ed Orgeron on the senior’s status moving forward. The head coach’s next scheduled session with the media is Wednesday.
At the time of Divinity’s departure, Orgeron had left the door open for a return.
Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018. This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.
While the vast majority of the attention has been on Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has some additional injury concerns heading into its Week 13 in-season scrimmage.
During Alabama’s costly blowout of Mississippi State this past Saturday, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and wide receiver Henry Ruggs left with ankle and rib injuries, respectively. Additionally, defensive lineman DJ Dale sustained a knee injury in the same game.
This weekend, the fifth-ranked team in the country will play host to FCS Western Carolina. Given the level of competition, and with a huge game against rival Auburn on tap the following weekend, it’s expected that the Crimson Tide will err on the side of caution when it comes to all of their injured players.
In that vein, head coach Nick Saban stated Monday that all three players are officially questionable for this Saturday’s game. Their availability likely won’t be officially known until we get closer to game time.
Ruggs is currently third on the Tide in receptions (32), receiving yards (620) and receiving touchdowns (six). His 19.4 yards per catch leads the team.
With LaBryan Ray dealing with a foot injury and coupled with Davis’ and Day’s issues, the Tide could be without all three of its starting defensive linemen this weekend.
With his old contract a little over a month away from expiring, the oldest head coach at the FBS level is eyeing a new one.
Late last week, Frank Solich acknowledged at a press conference that he has been engaged in discussions on a contract extension to continue on as Ohio University’s head football coach. Solich, who turned 75 in September, is in the midst of his 15th season at the MAC school.
Since signing his original contract in 2005, Solich’s deal has been extended or renewed seven different times, the last of which came in June of last year.
“Yeah, there’s been discussions,” Solich stated by way of the Athens Messenger, before coming back a short time later to add, “I just want to make sure that everyone knows I feel good about where the discussions are going.”
According to The Post in Athens, Ohio, Solich’s current deal expires on January 3 of 2020.
Solich has posted a 110-81 record during his time with the Bobcats. With a 4-6 record this season, Ohio needs to win its last two games — tonight at 3-7 Bowling Green, at winless Akron a week from today — to become bowl-eligible for the fifth straight season and 11th time overall under Solich.
Ohio has also claimed four MAC East titles during Solich’s time in Athens as well.
Whether one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the game returns to the playing field in Week 13 remains to be seen.
Because of an unspecified “medical issue,” CeeDee Lamb didn’t take the field for Oklahoma’s stunning comeback win over previously unbeaten Baylor this past weekend. With TCU on tap this coming weekend, questions continue to linger about his availability as the receiver’s head coach labeled him as “up in the air” at his Monday press conference.
“CeeDee’s still going to be up in the air,” Lincoln Riley state. “It’s not a definite no, but certainly not a definite yes right now.”
Lamb had dressed for the Baylor game and participated in warmups, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff and then watched the second half in street clothes.
A true junior, Lamb currently leads the Sooners in receptions (44), receiving yards (983) and receiving touchdowns (13). The touchdowns are tied for second nationally, while his 22.3 yards per catch is fourth.
Monday morning, Lamb was named as one of a dozen semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.