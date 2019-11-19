Alabama corner suspended for missing class enters transfer portal

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s been yet another twist in the saga that is Scooby Carter.

On his radio show this past week, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter.

Monday on his personal Twitter account, Carter (pictured, No. 11) announced that, “after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

The true freshman cornerback gave no specific reason for his decision.

I will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/M14wqTVBHT — S͓̽c͓̽o͓̽o͓̽b͓̽y͓̽ (@jcarter2133) November 18, 2019

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games as a true freshman this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.