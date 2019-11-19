Getty Images

Family of Tua Tagovailoa release post-surgery statement, thankful for ‘outpouring of love and support’

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 11:00 AM EST
As the college and professional football worlds collectively await Tua Tagovailoa’s official decision on his future, it’s statement time yet again.

After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced Saturday night that Tua Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Sunday night, it was confirmed the junior quarterback would be undergoing surgery the following day in Houston; Monday, that hip surgery was deemed a success, although the rehab from the procedure is expected to be lengthy and arduous even as a full recovery is expected.

Tuesday morning, Tagovailoa’s family released a statement thanking everyone for “the outpouring of love and support,” describing the care the son received as “nothing short of amazing.”

Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety:

We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!

Expanded NFL schedule could bring games to college stadiums

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Browns-Steelers at The Horseshoe in Columbus? Colts-Texans at Notre Dame Stadium? Lions-Bears at the Big House in Ann Arbor? Nick Saban’s former NFL team playing in his current college team’s home stadium?

The latter might be a stretch, but the others certainly would be in the realm of possibility, depending on how the next several months play out.

The NFL and its ownership groups are in the midst of negotiations with the NFL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.  One of the main talking points, in addition to finally relaxing its archaic marijuana policy, is expanding the regular season.

Currently at 16 games, the push is on for a 17-game regular season that could potentially (and mercifully) see the preseason cut in half.  A report from CBS Sports over the weekend noted that “[t]he additional game for each club would be played out-of-market, the sources said, with a heavy emphasis on key international locales like the United Kingdom (London and Ireland, in particular), Germany, Mexico and Brazil.”

In that same report, it’s briefly noted that the out-of-market games for NFL teams could be played at college stadiums as well.

The NFL has also talked internally about playing games in other cities in the U.S. which do not have pro teams, with some buzz about playing a game at Notre Dame or Alabama, as well as Hawaii and cities in Canada. It is viewed as a unique and profound way to grow the game globally and extend the reach of sales, merchandising and broadcast rights around the globe, with there only so much more room for growth within America.

The current CBA does not expire until 2021, meaning any NFL games in college stadiums wouldn’t happen until 2022 at the earliest (if at all).  There’s little doubt, though, that most, if not all, college stadiums would more than welcome the additional revenue — revenue that could go to overpaying head coaches and not paying players — that would come with hosting an NFL game.

Alabama corner suspended for missing class enters transfer portal

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 10:20 AM EST
There’s been yet another twist in the saga that is Scooby Carter.

On his radio show this past week, Nick Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for Saturday’s game against Mississippi State in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t reveal the player’s identity; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter.

Monday on his personal Twitter account, Carter (pictured, No. 11) announced that, “after talking with my family I believe it is best for me to rethink my decision and enter my name into the transfer portal.”

The true freshman cornerback gave no specific reason for his decision.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games as a true freshman this season, Carter has been credited with one tackle.

Two weeks after leaving LSU, LB Michael Divinity returns to practice

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 9:11 AM EST
So much for that, I guess.

A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons.  Monday, multiple media outlets reported that the linebacker had returned to the Tigers and was practicing with his teammates.

On his personal Twitter account, Divinity indicated that he has returned.

An LSU official confirmed that Divinity is back with the squad, although there have been no public comments from Ed Orgeron on the senior’s status moving forward.  The head coach’s next scheduled session with the media is Wednesday.

At the time of Divinity’s departure, Orgeron had left the door open for a return.

Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018.  This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.

Raekwon Davis, Henry Ruggs questionable for Alabama’s Week 13 scrimmage

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 8:18 AM EST
While the vast majority of the attention has been on Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has some additional injury concerns heading into its Week 13 in-season scrimmage.

During Alabama’s costly blowout of Mississippi State this past Saturday, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and wide receiver Henry Ruggs left with ankle and rib injuries, respectively. Additionally, defensive lineman DJ Dale sustained a knee injury in the same game.

This weekend, the fifth-ranked team in the country will play host to FCS Western Carolina.  Given the level of competition, and with a huge game against rival Auburn on tap the following weekend, it’s expected that the Crimson Tide will err on the side of caution when it comes to all of their injured players.

In that vein, head coach Nick Saban stated Monday that all three players are officially questionable for this Saturday’s game.  Their availability likely won’t be officially known until we get closer to game time.

Ruggs is currently third on the Tide in receptions (32), receiving yards (620) and receiving touchdowns (six).  His 19.4 yards per catch leads the team.

With LaBryan Ray dealing with a foot injury and coupled with Davis’ and Day’s issues, the Tide could be without all three of its starting defensive linemen this weekend.