Family of Tua Tagovailoa release post-surgery statement, thankful for ‘outpouring of love and support’

As the college and professional football worlds collectively await Tua Tagovailoa’s official decision on his future, it’s statement time yet again.
After hours and hours worth of ofttimes ominous speculation, Alabama announced Saturday night that Tua Tagovailoa had been diagnosed with a dislocated right hip, an injury suffered in the first half of its rout of Mississippi State, and would miss the remainder of the 2019 season. Sunday night, it was confirmed the junior quarterback would be undergoing surgery the following day in Houston; Monday, that hip surgery was deemed a success, although the rehab from the procedure is expected to be lengthy and arduous even as a full recovery is expected.
Tuesday morning, Tagovailoa’s family released a statement thanking everyone for “the outpouring of love and support,” describing the care the son received as “nothing short of amazing.”
Below is the family’s statement, in its entirety:
We would like to thank all of the Alabama family and everyone across the world for the prayers and outpouring of love and support for our son and our family. We felt the unceasing prayer, and words can’t express how overwhelming and uplifting that has been for us. We have total faith in God’s plan for Tua, and we know his plan is never wrong. God’s grace, mercy, love and faithfulness in our lives has never been more evident, despite this setback. The care and support Tua and our family has received is nothing short of amazing, and we can’t express our appreciation enough for Dr. Cain, Jeff Allen, Coach Saban, Tua’s teammates, the Alabama Athletics department, our pastors and all of the doctors and nurses that have done such an outstanding job of taking care of Tua. God Bless and Roll Tide!