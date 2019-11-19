Getty Images

Raekwon Davis, Henry Ruggs questionable for Alabama’s Week 13 scrimmage

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 8:18 AM EST
While the vast majority of the attention has been on Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama has some additional injury concerns heading into its Week 13 in-season scrimmage.

During Alabama’s costly blowout of Mississippi State this past Saturday, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis and wide receiver Henry Ruggs left with ankle and rib injuries, respectively. Additionally, defensive lineman DJ Dale sustained a knee injury in the same game.

This weekend, the fifth-ranked team in the country will play host to FCS Western Carolina.  Given the level of competition, and with a huge game against rival Auburn on tap the following weekend, it’s expected that the Crimson Tide will err on the side of caution when it comes to all of their injured players.

In that vein, head coach Nick Saban stated Monday that all three players are officially questionable for this Saturday’s game.  Their availability likely won’t be officially known until we get closer to game time.

Ruggs is currently third on the Tide in receptions (32), receiving yards (620) and receiving touchdowns (six).  His 19.4 yards per catch leads the team.

With LaBryan Ray dealing with a foot injury and coupled with Davis’ and Day’s issues, the Tide could be without all three of its starting defensive linemen this weekend.

Frank Solich, Ohio working toward another contract extension

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 7:47 AM EST
With his old contract a little over a month away from expiring, the oldest head coach at the FBS level is eyeing a new one.

Late last week, Frank Solich acknowledged at a press conference that he has been engaged in discussions on a contract extension to continue on as Ohio University’s head football coach.  Solich, who turned 75 in September, is in the midst of his 15th season at the MAC school.

Since signing his original contract in 2005, Solich’s deal has been extended or renewed seven different times, the last of which came in June of last year.

“Yeah, there’s been discussions,” Solich stated by way of the Athens Messenger, before coming back a short time later to add, “I just want to make sure that everyone knows I feel good about where the discussions are going.”

According to The Post in Athens, Ohio, Solich’s current deal expires on January 3 of 2020.

Solich has posted a 110-81 record during his time with the Bobcats.  With a 4-6 record this season, Ohio needs to win its last two games — tonight at 3-7 Bowling Green, at winless Akron a week from today — to become bowl-eligible for the fifth straight season and 11th time overall under Solich.

Ohio has also claimed four MAC East titles during Solich’s time in Athens as well.

CeeDee Lamb’s status for Oklahoma vs. TCU ‘up in the air’

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 7:23 AM EST
Whether one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the game returns to the playing field in Week 13 remains to be seen.

Because of an unspecified “medical issue,” CeeDee Lamb didn’t take the field for Oklahoma’s stunning comeback win over previously unbeaten Baylor this past weekend.  With TCU on tap this coming weekend, questions continue to linger about his availability as the receiver’s head coach labeled him as “up in the air” at his Monday press conference.

“CeeDee’s still going to be up in the air,” Lincoln Riley state. “It’s not a definite no, but certainly not a definite yes right now.”

Lamb had dressed for the Baylor game and participated in warmups, but was ruled out shortly before kickoff and then watched the second half in street clothes.

A true junior, Lamb currently leads the Sooners in receptions (44), receiving yards (983) and receiving touchdowns (13).  The touchdowns are tied for second nationally, while his 22.3 yards per catch is fourth.

Monday morning, Lamb was named as one of a dozen semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award.

Mario Edwards promoted to on-field role at Florida State as David Kelly departs

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 6:58 AM EST
Coming off a win that put them back in the postseason after a two-year absence, there’s been yet another adjustment to Florida State’s temporary coaching staff.

Monday, FSU announced that Mario Edwards Sr. (pictured) has been promoted by interim head coach Odell Haggins to an on-field role as an assistant on the defensive side of the ball.  Edwards, who was a defensive back for the Seminoles in the nineties, had served as a senior defensive analyst this season for Willie Taggart, who was fired earlier this month after less than two full seasons on the job.

Edwards will take over the slot previously held by David Kelly, who came to FSU as a wide receivers coach in 2018 after previous stints with Taggart at Oregon and South Florida. This year, Kelly had worked exclusively as recruiting coordinator, which left FSU with one less than the 11 allotted on-field coaches.

From the football program’s release:

The NCAA permits each team to have 11 countable coaches, including the head coach. Those coaches are the only staff members permitted to recruit off-campus and, along with four graduate assistants, to provide on-field instruction.

Sitting at 6-5, FSU will close out the 2019 regular season against in-state rival Florida Nov. 30.

How much does Tua Tagovailoa’s injury actually impact Alabama and the College Football Playoff? Not as much as you’d think

By Kevin McGuireNov 18, 2019, 7:57 PM EST
Since the moment Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending injury on Saturday, the focus of the bigger College Football Playoff picture has been hotly debated. Should Alabama be given the benefit of the doubt? Would Alabama with one loss and no SEC title and no Tua be more deserving of a playoff shot over a one-loss Pac-12 champion? How does a potential 1-loss Alabama compare to some other 1-loss teams in the country right now, including Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma, Penn State and, of course, Georgia?

We are in the time of the season when hypothetical scenarios are the most fun to rationally discuss debate with great intensity explore for the fun of it, and this new Alabama situation is a wrinkle we haven’t exactly seen since the inaugural College Football Playoff with Ohio State. As it turns out, Ohio State is the prime example Alabama fans and defenders will point to as one of their top arguments. Of course, 2014 Ohio State and 2019 Alabama are still very different situations.

In 2014, Ohio State lost starting quarterback Braxton Miller to an early season-ending injury but managed to get through the regular season with just one early loss with J.T. Barrett stepping in to guide the Buckeyes offense. But Barrett was injured in the regular-season finale and Cardale Jones had to keep things rolling. Ohio State demolished Wisconsin 59-0 in the Big Ten championship game and convinced the College Football Playoff selection committee they were still worthy of a playoff bid over a pair of 1-loss Big 12 champions (Baylor and TCU) even with their injury concerns at quarterback. This precedent would seem to favor Alabama. Although the Tide may not be as deep at quarterback as Ohio State certainly was, there is an embarrassing amount of riches around the rest of the roster thanks to top recruiting class after top recruiting class being signed by Nick Saban.

There is just one major problem for Alabama. They aren’t likely to get a shot at playing for the SEC championship and prove their case one final time. LSU would have to lose its final two games in order to open the door to the SEC Championship Game for Alabama, and that assumes Alabama wins at Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Alabama (and Ohio State) have made the playoff without winning their divisions before, but this year’s field could be a bit too crowded to allow for that possibility to happen again.

Alabama is in the toughest spot it has been in during the College Football Playoff era. The only team to play in each College Football Playoff, Alabama still has a shot at playing in the playoff once again. At least one team currently ranked ahead of them is going to lose. If it’s Georgia and Alabama stands firm on its ranking, that could see Alabama slide into the fourth spot. But if the season ends with undefeated champions in the ACC (Clemson), Big Ten (Ohio State) and SEC (LSU) and 1-loss champions in the Pac-12 (Oregon or Utah) and Big 12 (Oklahoma or Baylor), how exactly would Alabama compare with no more than one top 25 win? With or without Tua, Alabama should be in some danger of being left out of the playoff for the first time.

And that doesn’t even account for the scenarios that see Penn State beat Ohio State and both the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes end the year with one loss. In that case, Ohio State would still be more worthy of a top-four spot than Alabama, and they may not even make it under these conditions. And if Georgia beats LSU in the SEC title game and both teams end the year with one loss, they’d each get in the playoff before Alabama.

Simply put, Alabama’s playoff odds are probably not as drastically impacted by Tagovailoa’s injury as it is being presented. Alabama would still probably need some help no matter if Tagovailoa or Joe Namath was playing quarterback. It may not be too much help that is needed, but some help would absolutely be welcome in Tuscaloosa.

On Tuesday night, however, we’ll get our first taste of just how this injury to Tagovailoa impacts Alabama in the playoff race. The selection committee will release its third set of rankings this season and determine just where Alabama sits in the pack. Alabama fell to No. 5 after their loss to LSU, firmly keeping the Tide in the hunt. They still managed to control their game against Mississippi State this weekend, but other contenders had good performances as well (see: Oregon, Utah, Oklahoma). Alabama is also still lacking a top 25 win the way a few other 1-loss teams now own (see: Oklahoma, Penn State, Minnesota).

How will the committee react? We’re about to find out Tuesday night.