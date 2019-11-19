Two weeks after leaving LSU, LB Michael Divinity returns to practice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

So much for that, I guess.

A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons. Monday, multiple media outlets reported that the linebacker had returned to the Tigers and was practicing with his teammates.

On his personal Twitter account, Divinity indicated that he has returned.

Feels Good To Be Back With My Brothers And Coaching Staff ❗️😬💪🏾 — Michael Divinity (@Tht_Boy_Mike) November 18, 2019

An LSU official confirmed that Divinity is back with the squad, although there have been no public comments from Ed Orgeron on the senior’s status moving forward. The head coach’s next scheduled session with the media is Wednesday.

At the time of Divinity’s departure, Orgeron had left the door open for a return.

Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018. This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.