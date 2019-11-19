Vanderbilt confirms Derek Mason will return as head coach

Three FBS head coaches have been dismissed thus far this season. One individual many thought could be the fourth has instead received a reprieve.

Last month, it was reported that Vanderbilt could turn to Jeff Fisher if the university decides to move on from Derek Mason. In a statement posted early Tuesday afternoon to his personal Twitter account, Vandy athletic director Malcolm Turner indicated there will be no moving on as the athletic department head confirmed that Mason is the program’s head football coach moving forward.

I want to make it very clear that Derek Mason will be our head football coach moving forward. Coach Mason has my full support and I am committed to working with him to ensure our football program has the necessary resources and support to succeed. — Malcolm Turner (@VandyAD) November 19, 2019

As Vanderbilt is a private institution, it’s unclear what Mason’s buyout would’ve been had they opted to change head coaches.

During Mason’s five-plus years at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 26-46 overall and 10-37 in SEC play; this season, it’s 2-8 and 1-6. Vandy has yet to finish at or above .500 in any of Mason’s previous five years, and has led the Commodores to just two bowl appearances at the end of 6-7 campaigns.

Under James Franklin, Vandy went 24-15/11-13 before Franklin’s departure for Penn State opened the door for Mason at the SEC school.