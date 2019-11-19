Getty Images

Vandy, Virginia Tech announce future home-and-home

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 3:21 PM EST
The mystery school has been identified.

Back in late October, Virginia Tech announced three future home-and-home series with SEC schools — Alabama in 2034 and 2035; Ole Miss in 2032 and 2037; and a school from the conference to be named later.  Tuesday, Tech and Vanderbilt confirmed that the latter is the unnamed school as both programs announced a future home-and-home in tandem press releases.

The Hokies will make the trek to Nashville on Aug. 31, 2024, with the Commodores heading north to Blacksburg on Aug. 30 the following season.

“We are excited about opening the 2024 and 2025 seasons against one of the nation’s leading programs for the last 25 years in Virginia Tech,” Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason said in a statement. “Those openers will be great opportunities for our football program.”

Tech and Vandy have played nine times previously, with the most recent coming in 1989.  The Hokies lead the all-time series at 6-3.

With the Tech series officially added, Vandy has been forced to adjust its future schedule.  From that school’s release:

To accommodate the Virginia Tech series, Vanderbilt has moved two games with Stanford originally scheduled in 2024-25 to Stanford, California, on Sept. 4, 2032, and Nashville on Sept. 3, 2033. The Commodores and Cardinal also have games scheduled Sept. 18, 2021, at Vanderbilt and Sept. 11, 2027, at Stanford.

QB Sean Clifford says he received death threats after Penn State loss to Minnesota

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 2:43 PM EST
When it comes to the national perception, the image of the Penn State fan base has taken a beating of late.

In early October, Penn State defensive tackle Antonio Shelton posted a letter on social media from a Penn State fan addressed to safety Jonathan Sutherland that reeked of not-so-thinly-veiled racism. Nittany Lions football players supported their teammate by wearing t-shirts prior to the following week’s game, support that was shut down over potential compliance issues.

After that storm had calmed, Penn State went on to continue its eight-game winning streak to start the season before having the utter audacity to lose to then-unbeaten Minnesota in Week 11. The loss didn’t sit well with a certain segment of the PSU fan base, as it turns out, with starting quarterback Sean Clifford revealing Tuesday that he was forced off of social media because of death threats he alleged to have received.

From the Philadelphia Inquirer:

I completely deleted [social media] after the Minnesota game. It’s kind of sad to say how some fans get. It gets a little crazy. I was kind of sick and tired of getting death threats and some pretty explicit and pretty tough-to-read messages.

“But you learn how to deal with certain things and how certain people are going to react because it’s a very passionate game with a lot of passionate people. Our fans are definitely some of, if not the most, passionate fans in the country. So I just try to stay away from it.

“I appreciate all the positive people that are around, but there’s also people that try to tear you down. So I think it’s always been better to keep your head away from that kind of stuff.

The threats didn’t sit well with head coach James Franklin.

Penn State, ranked No. 9 heading into the release tonight of the updated College Football Playoff rankings, will travel to Columbus this Saturday to face second-ranked Ohio State in a matchup that will go a long way in deciding the Big Ten East and, eventually, the playoff hopes the conference entertain.

Ohio State remains wagering title favorite as Clemson inches closer

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 1:11 PM EST
With three weeks left in the regular season, including championship weekend, the true contenders for the 2019 national championship are coming into focus.

Ahead of Week 12’s action, Ohio State was one offshore sportsbook’s wagering favorite to win this year’s College Football Playoff championship at 2/1.  Heading into Week 13, the Buckeyes remain at that same 2/1.

Sitting at 3/1 the week before, Clemson saw its title odds shorten a bit to 5/2, the same as LSU’s.  The Tigers had sat at that same 5/2 heading into last Saturday’s win over Ole Miss.  Both of those teams are just ahead of Georgia at 7/1, which is shorter than the Bulldogs’ 9/1 they were getting at this time last week.

At the other end of the wagering spectrum is Alabama, which lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in a win and, not surprisingly, saw its odds tumble from 10/1 to 14/1.  Two weeks ago, the Crimson Tide was at 11/4 to win the title.

At 16/1, Oklahoma and Oregon were next up, followed by Utah and Penn State at 40/1 and 50/1, respectively.  After suffering their first losses of the season in Week 12, Minnesota is now at 150/1 (50/1 a week ago) and Baylor at 250/1 (66/1).

Vanderbilt confirms Derek Mason will return as head coach

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 12:21 PM EST
Three FBS head coaches have been dismissed thus far this season.  One individual many thought could be the fourth has instead received a reprieve.

Last month, it was reported that Vanderbilt could turn to Jeff Fisher if the university decides to move on from Derek Mason.  In a statement posted early Tuesday afternoon to his personal Twitter account, Vandy athletic director Malcolm Turner indicated there will be no moving on as the athletic department head confirmed that Mason is the program’s head football coach moving forward.

As Vanderbilt is a private institution, it’s unclear what Mason’s buyout would’ve been had they opted to change head coaches.

During Mason’s five-plus years at Vanderbilt, the Commodores have gone 26-46 overall and 10-37 in SEC play; this season, it’s 2-8 and 1-6.  Vandy has yet to finish at or above .500 in any of Mason’s previous five years, and has led the Commodores to just two bowl appearances at the end of 6-7 campaigns.

Under James Franklin, Vandy went 24-15/11-13 before Franklin’s departure for Penn State opened the door for Mason at the SEC school.

Expanded NFL schedule could bring games to college stadiums

By John TaylorNov 19, 2019, 11:44 AM EST
Browns-Steelers at The Horseshoe in Columbus? Colts-Texans at Notre Dame Stadium? Lions-Bears at the Big House in Ann Arbor? Nick Saban’s former NFL team playing in his current college team’s home stadium?

The latter might be a stretch, but the others certainly would be in the realm of possibility, depending on how the next several months play out.

The NFL and its ownership groups are in the midst of negotiations with the NFL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.  One of the main talking points, in addition to finally relaxing its archaic marijuana policy, is expanding the regular season.

Currently at 16 games, the push is on for a 17-game regular season that could potentially (and mercifully) see the preseason cut in half.  A report from CBS Sports over the weekend noted that “[t]he additional game for each club would be played out-of-market, the sources said, with a heavy emphasis on key international locales like the United Kingdom (London and Ireland, in particular), Germany, Mexico and Brazil.”

In that same report, it’s briefly noted that the out-of-market games for NFL teams could be played at college stadiums as well.

The NFL has also talked internally about playing games in other cities in the U.S. which do not have pro teams, with some buzz about playing a game at Notre Dame or Alabama, as well as Hawaii and cities in Canada. It is viewed as a unique and profound way to grow the game globally and extend the reach of sales, merchandising and broadcast rights around the globe, with there only so much more room for growth within America.

The current CBA does not expire until 2021, meaning any NFL games in college stadiums wouldn’t happen until 2022 at the earliest (if at all).  There’s little doubt, though, that most, if not all, college stadiums would more than welcome the additional revenue — revenue that could go to overpaying head coaches and not paying players — that would come with hosting an NFL game.