Vandy, Virginia Tech announce future home-and-home

The mystery school has been identified.

Back in late October, Virginia Tech announced three future home-and-home series with SEC schools — Alabama in 2034 and 2035; Ole Miss in 2032 and 2037; and a school from the conference to be named later. Tuesday, Tech and Vanderbilt confirmed that the latter is the unnamed school as both programs announced a future home-and-home in tandem press releases.

The Hokies will make the trek to Nashville on Aug. 31, 2024, with the Commodores heading north to Blacksburg on Aug. 30 the following season.

“We are excited about opening the 2024 and 2025 seasons against one of the nation’s leading programs for the last 25 years in Virginia Tech,” Vanderbilt head football coach Derek Mason said in a statement. “Those openers will be great opportunities for our football program.”

Tech and Vandy have played nine times previously, with the most recent coming in 1989. The Hokies lead the all-time series at 6-3.

With the Tech series officially added, Vandy has been forced to adjust its future schedule. From that school’s release: