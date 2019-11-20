Dan Mullen confirms QB Nick Sproles to enter transfer portal

Florida’s quarterback room will officially be pared by one.
Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Nick Sproles was seriously considering leaving Dan Mullen‘s football program. Wednesday, the head coach confirmed that Sproles has officially placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
In a bit of twist on the standard portal entry, Sproles will remain with the Gators and practice with the team. When Sproles does depart, he’ll leave as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school.
Sproles came to the Gators as a walk-on in 2016 and didn’t see the field at all his first two seasons. This past season, he appeared in three games and attempted one pass.
This season, Sproles served as Florida’s No. 3 quarterback but didn’t see the field.
You have to hand it to the new boss of USC athletics: he won’t tip his hand. At all.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that USC had hired Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn for the same job at the university. With head football coach Clay Helton on the hot seat entering the season, and doing nothing to cool it down up to that point, Bohn stated at this introductory press conference that “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived” when asked about Helton’s future.
Since Bohn’s hiring, USC has won back-to-back games to improve to 7-4 on the season and, at No. 23, made its way into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017 Tuesday night. At 6-2, and with a win over 6-1 Utah already stuffed into its hip pocket, USC is very much alive in the Pac-12 South.
Despite that mini-wave of momentum, and the coach’s public sucking up, questions still remain as to Helton’s future with the football program. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bohn gave no indication whatsoever that a decision on Helton’s fate is any closer to being made.
“Any time you’re a part of a significant enterprise in something that so many people are invested in, it’s something we don’t want to race into,” Bohn explained to the Times. “We’re not on a specific timeline that would do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist, regardless of what those are. Revealing any type of timeline or plan at this point would be premature and probably inappropriate.”
USC will close out the regular season this Saturday against crosstown rival UCLA. At some point after that, and one way or the other, a decision on Helton’s fate will be made.
Right around this time two years ago, many sportsbooks pulled wagering on the winner of the 2017 Heisman because Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was too big of a favorite. Based on the trajectory of this year’s race, a similar situation could soon arise. Maybe.
Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Joe Burrow listed as a sizable 1/10 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Seven days later, the LSU quarterback has seen those odds shorten significantly to a mammoth 1/20 — the same number listed for Mayfield before his odds were yanked in 2017.
With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the board because of his season-ending hip injury, there are just two players, both quarterbacks, listed — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts at 9/1, Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 10/1. Hurts is up a bit from 10/1, while Fields stayed steady at the same number.
One factor that’s likely keeping the sportsbooks from pulling the odds this year? Fields’ remaining opponents. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 8 Penn State this Saturday before traveling to Ann Arbor the following weekend against No. 13 Michigan, not to mention a potential primetime appearance in the Big Ten championship game the first full weekend of December.
As for the other two contenders’ remaining schedules?
BURROW
HURTS
- vs. TCU (5-5)
- at No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Potential rematch with No. 14 Baylor (9-1) in Big 12 championship game
The Champaign soap opera that is Lere Oladipo has taken yet another twist.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Illinois announced that Oladipo has been dismissed from the Fighting Illini football program for violating unspecified team rules. In mid-September of this year, the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle was indefinitely suspended from the team, a suspension that had remained in place right up until his dismissal.
In late October of last year, Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident and charged with one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact. As Oladipo, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, was set to go trial, the three charges he was facing were dismissed. The state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges after the alleged victim and a witness called the police and changed their stories.
Suspended after the initial arrest, Oladipo was reinstated and participated in both spring practice and summer camp earlier this year. He played in the first two games this season before his second suspension; it’s unclear if the second issue is/was related to the first.
Oladipo was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in four games as a redshirt freshman before the off-field issues sidelined him.
It appears Georgia’s quarterback room will have a new addition, courtesy of a Group of Five program.
According to Nevada Sports Net‘s Chris Murray, Austin Kirksey has decided to leave the Nevada football team. The reason given for the true freshman’s departure was a personal family issue.
As for the quarterback’s future, Murray reports that the Marietta, Ga., native plans to walk-on at Georgia after finishing out the semester at Nevada.
“He’s going to move back to Georgia to be close to his family,” head coach Jay Norvell said. “Really sad to see him go. What a great kid. He’s like a straight-A student, an awesome young man and very close to his family. A great family. We’re sad to see him go, but I certainly understand him wanting to be closer to his family.”
A three-star member of the Wolf Pack’s 2019 recruiting class, Kirksey was rated as the No. 59 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 170 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three players in Norvell’s class this past cycle were rated higher than Kirksey.
Kirksey hadn’t seen the field this season prior to his decision to leave the program.