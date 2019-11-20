Frank Solich becomes MAC’s winningest coach after Ohio routs Bowling Green

Amidst negotiations on yet another contract extension, Frank Solich has added yet another notch to his résumé.
Thanks in part to Nathan Rourke‘s four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), Ohio took Bowling Green State to the woodshed in a 66-24 road rout Tuesday night. The Bobcats averaged 8.6 yards per carry in rushing for 342 yards, led by O’Shaan Allison‘s career-high 175 yards on the ground. Allison also ran for three touchdowns after coming into the game with just two in his career.
The win is the 111th for Solich during his time at Athens, making him the all-time winningest head coach in MAC history. The 75-year-old Solich surpassed Herb Deromedi, who won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.
“It seemed like it stalled itself out a little bit for a while, but we’re interested in winning football games, and this record goes with it,” Solich, in the midst of his 15th season with the football program, said in quotes distributed by the school. “I feel really good about it, but a lot of people were involved in this. A lot of great players over the years that have come through Ohio that have set the tradition to where we were able to recruit well and win football games.
“There have been tremendous athletes and tremendous coaches. If you have that combination, you’re going to have a few wins. A lot of people have been involved in winning some football games, so I appreciate everything that people have been done during my time at Ohio. I will say this, it is as good as I could ever hope for in a coaching business in terms of those 15 years and how it all worked.”
With the win, Ohio also moved to 5-6 and within one more win of becoming bowl-eligible. With a win over winless Akron next Tuesday, Ohio would qualify for the postseason for the fifth straight season and 11th time overall under Solich.
Florida’s quarterback room will officially be pared by one.
Earlier this week, speculation surfaced that Nick Sproles was seriously considering leaving Dan Mullen‘s football program. Wednesday, the head coach confirmed that Sproles has officially placed his name into the NCAA transfer portal.
In a bit of twist on the standard portal entry, Sproles will remain with the Gators and practice with the team. When Sproles does depart, he’ll leave as a graduate transfer, which would give him immediate eligibility at another FBS school.
Sproles came to the Gators as a walk-on in 2016 and didn’t see the field at all his first two seasons. This past season, he appeared in three games and attempted one pass.
This season, Sproles served as Florida’s No. 3 quarterback but didn’t see the field.
You have to hand it to the new boss of USC athletics: he won’t tip his hand. At all.
Earlier this month, it was confirmed that USC had hired Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn for the same job at the university. With head football coach Clay Helton on the hot seat entering the season, and doing nothing to cool it down up to that point, Bohn stated at this introductory press conference that “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived” when asked about Helton’s future.
Since Bohn’s hiring, USC has won back-to-back games to improve to 7-4 on the season and, at No. 23, made its way into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017 Tuesday night. At 6-2, and with a win over 6-1 Utah already stuffed into its hip pocket, USC is very much alive in the Pac-12 South.
Despite that mini-wave of momentum, and the coach’s public sucking up, questions still remain as to Helton’s future with the football program. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bohn gave no indication whatsoever that a decision on Helton’s fate is any closer to being made.
“Any time you’re a part of a significant enterprise in something that so many people are invested in, it’s something we don’t want to race into,” Bohn explained to the Times. “We’re not on a specific timeline that would do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist, regardless of what those are. Revealing any type of timeline or plan at this point would be premature and probably inappropriate.”
USC will close out the regular season this Saturday against crosstown rival UCLA. At some point after that, and one way or the other, a decision on Helton’s fate will be made.
Right around this time two years ago, many sportsbooks pulled wagering on the winner of the 2017 Heisman because Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was too big of a favorite. Based on the trajectory of this year’s race, a similar situation could soon arise. Maybe.
Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Joe Burrow listed as a sizable 1/10 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Seven days later, the LSU quarterback has seen those odds shorten significantly to a mammoth 1/20 — the same number listed for Mayfield before his odds were yanked in 2017.
With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the board because of his season-ending hip injury, there are just two players, both quarterbacks, listed — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts at 9/1, Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 10/1. Hurts is up a bit from 10/1, while Fields stayed steady at the same number.
One factor that’s likely keeping the sportsbooks from pulling the odds this year? Fields’ remaining opponents. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 8 Penn State this Saturday before traveling to Ann Arbor the following weekend against No. 13 Michigan, not to mention a potential primetime appearance in the Big Ten championship game the first full weekend of December.
As for the other two contenders’ remaining schedules?
BURROW
HURTS
- vs. TCU (5-5)
- at No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Potential rematch with No. 14 Baylor (9-1) in Big 12 championship game
The Champaign soap opera that is Lere Oladipo has taken yet another twist.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Illinois announced that Oladipo has been dismissed from the Fighting Illini football program for violating unspecified team rules. In mid-September of this year, the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle was indefinitely suspended from the team, a suspension that had remained in place right up until his dismissal.
In late October of last year, Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident and charged with one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact. As Oladipo, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, was set to go trial, the three charges he was facing were dismissed. The state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges after the alleged victim and a witness called the police and changed their stories.
Suspended after the initial arrest, Oladipo was reinstated and participated in both spring practice and summer camp earlier this year. He played in the first two games this season before his second suspension; it’s unclear if the second issue is/was related to the first.
Oladipo was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in four games as a redshirt freshman before the off-field issues sidelined him.