New USC AD: revealing timeline for any Clay Helton decision would be ‘premature and probably inappropriate’

You have to hand it to the new boss of USC athletics: he won’t tip his hand. At all.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that USC had hired Cincinnati athletic director Mike Bohn for the same job at the university. With head football coach Clay Helton on the hot seat entering the season, and doing nothing to cool it down up to that point, Bohn stated at this introductory press conference that “It’d be premature to be talking about coaches or any situation when I just arrived” when asked about Helton’s future.

Since Bohn’s hiring, USC has won back-to-back games to improve to 7-4 on the season and, at No. 23, made its way into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time since 2017 Tuesday night. At 6-2, and with a win over 6-1 Utah already stuffed into its hip pocket, USC is very much alive in the Pac-12 South.

Despite that mini-wave of momentum, and the coach’s public sucking up, questions still remain as to Helton’s future with the football program. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Bohn gave no indication whatsoever that a decision on Helton’s fate is any closer to being made.

“Any time you’re a part of a significant enterprise in something that so many people are invested in, it’s something we don’t want to race into,” Bohn explained to the Times. “We’re not on a specific timeline that would do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist, regardless of what those are. Revealing any type of timeline or plan at this point would be premature and probably inappropriate.”

USC will close out the regular season this Saturday against crosstown rival UCLA. At some point after that, and one way or the other, a decision on Helton’s fate will be made.