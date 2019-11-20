QB Austin Kirksey to transfer from Nevada, walk-on at Georgia

It appears Georgia’s quarterback room will have a new addition, courtesy of a Group of Five program.
According to Nevada Sports Net‘s Chris Murray, Austin Kirksey has decided to leave the Nevada football team. The reason given for the true freshman’s departure was a personal family issue.
As for the quarterback’s future, Murray reports that the Marietta, Ga., native plans to walk-on at Georgia after finishing out the semester at Nevada.
“He’s going to move back to Georgia to be close to his family,” head coach Jay Norvell said. “Really sad to see him go. What a great kid. He’s like a straight-A student, an awesome young man and very close to his family. A great family. We’re sad to see him go, but I certainly understand him wanting to be closer to his family.”
A three-star member of the Wolf Pack’s 2019 recruiting class, Kirksey was rated as the No. 59 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 170 player at any position in the state of Georgia. Only three players in Norvell’s class this past cycle were rated higher than Kirksey.
Kirksey hadn’t seen the field this season prior to his decision to leave the program.
Right around this time two years ago, many sportsbooks pulled wagering on the winner of the 2017 Heisman because Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was too big of a favorite. Based on the trajectory of this year’s race, a similar situation could soon arise. Maybe.
Last week, one offshore sportsbook had Joe Burrow listed as a sizable 1/10 favorite to win this year’s Heisman Trophy. Seven days later, the LSU quarterback has seen those odds shorten significantly to a mammoth 1/20 — the same number listed for Mayfield before his odds were yanked in 2017.
With Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa off the board because of his season-ending hip injury, there are just two players, both quarterbacks, listed — Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts at 9/1, Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 10/1. Hurts is up a bit from 10/1, while Fields stayed steady at the same number.
One factor that’s likely keeping the sportsbooks from pulling the odds this year? Fields’ remaining opponents. No. 2 Ohio State will play host to No. 8 Penn State this Saturday before traveling to Ann Arbor the following weekend against No. 13 Michigan, not to mention a potential primetime appearance in the Big Ten championship game the first full weekend of December.
As for the other two contenders’ remaining schedules?
BURROW
- vs. Arkansas (0-8)
- vs. Texas A&M (7-3)
- SEC championship game vs. No. 4 Georgia
HURTS
- vs. TCU (5-5)
- at No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-3)
- Potential rematch with No. 14 Baylor (9-1) in Big 12 championship game
The Champaign soap opera that is Lere Oladipo has taken yet another twist.
In a statement Tuesday evening, Illinois announced that Oladipo has been dismissed from the Fighting Illini football program for violating unspecified team rules. In mid-September of this year, the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle was indefinitely suspended from the team, a suspension that had remained in place right up until his dismissal.
In late October of last year, Oladipo was arrested in connection to a domestic incident and charged with one count of domestic battery/bodily harm and two counts of domestic battery/physical contact. As Oladipo, who pleaded not guilty to all counts, was set to go trial, the three charges he was facing were dismissed. The state’s attorney’s office dropped the charges after the alleged victim and a witness called the police and changed their stories.
Suspended after the initial arrest, Oladipo was reinstated and participated in both spring practice and summer camp earlier this year. He played in the first two games this season before his second suspension; it’s unclear if the second issue is/was related to the first.
Oladipo was a three-star 2017 signee. He played in four games as a redshirt freshman before the off-field issues sidelined him.
Amidst negotiations on yet another contract extension, Frank Solich has added yet another notch to his résumé.
Thanks in part to Nathan Rourke‘s four total touchdowns (three passing, one rushing), Ohio took Bowling Green State to the woodshed in a 66-24 road rout Tuesday night. The Bobcats averaged 8.6 yards per carry in rushing for 342 yards, led by O’Shaan Allison‘s career-high 175 yards on the ground. Allison also ran for three touchdowns after coming into the game with just two in his career.
The win is the 111th for Solich during his time at Athens, making him the all-time winningest head coach in MAC history. The 75-year-old Solich surpassed Herb Deromedi, who won 110 games at Central Michigan from 1978-93.
“It seemed like it stalled itself out a little bit for a while, but we’re interested in winning football games, and this record goes with it,” Solich, in the midst of his 15th season with the football program, said in quotes distributed by the school. “I feel really good about it, but a lot of people were involved in this. A lot of great players over the years that have come through Ohio that have set the tradition to where we were able to recruit well and win football games.
“There have been tremendous athletes and tremendous coaches. If you have that combination, you’re going to have a few wins. A lot of people have been involved in winning some football games, so I appreciate everything that people have been done during my time at Ohio. I will say this, it is as good as I could ever hope for in a coaching business in terms of those 15 years and how it all worked.”
With the win, Ohio also moved to 5-6 and within one more win of becoming bowl-eligible. With a win over winless Akron next Tuesday, Ohio would qualify for the postseason for the fifth straight season and 11th time overall under Solich.
The third edition of the 2019 College Football Playoff rankings were released Tuesday, and the top seven teams remained the same from last week’s rankings. This means, as expected, Alabama remained No. 5 following the devastating loss of Tua Tagovailoa.
Minnesota remained in striking distance following their loss to Iowa (now at No. 17) at No. 10, with No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 2 Ohio State (potentially) still on their schedule. Oklahoma and Penn State moved one spot apiece, keeping the Top 10 stagnant.
Auburn fell three spots to No. 15, one spot behind No. 14 Baylor, who will spend the week wondering how high they would’ve climbed if the rankings were taken at halftime on Saturday night.
Memphis swapped spots with Cincinnati as the highest-rated Group of 5 team at No. 18; the Tigers and Bearcats SMU rejoined the rankings after falling out last week. They were joined by Iowa State at No. 22, who replaced then-No. 19 Texas, and USC at No. 23.
The full rankings:
1. LSU
2. Ohio State
3. Clemson
4. Georgia
5. Alabama
6. Oregon
7. Utah
8. Penn State
9. Oklahoma
10. Minnesota
11. Florida
12. Wisconsin
13. Michigan
14. Baylor
15. Auburn
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. Memphis
19. Cincinnati
20. Boise State
21. Oklahoma State
22. Iowa State
23. USC
24. Appalachian State
25. SMU