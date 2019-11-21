Half-dozen semifinalists unveiled for 2019 Outland Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Based solely on the composition of the field, the winner of this year’s Outland Trophy could very well have an offensive tilt to it.

Handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball, the Outland Trophy on Wednesday announced six semifinalists for this year’s honor. Five of those six semifinalists play on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone exception? Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The other five are…

Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz

Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell

Clemson guard John Simpson

Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas

Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

The field of six semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists next Monday.

Last year’s winner of the Outland Trophy, handed out annually since 1946, was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.