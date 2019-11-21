Getty Images

Half-dozen semifinalists unveiled for 2019 Outland Trophy

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Based solely on the composition of the field, the winner of this year’s Outland Trophy could very well have an offensive tilt to it.

Handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball, the Outland Trophy on Wednesday announced six semifinalists for this year’s honor.  Five of those six semifinalists play on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone exception? Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The other five are…

  • Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz
  • Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
  • Clemson guard John Simpson
  • Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

The field of six semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists next Monday.

Last year’s winner of the Outland Trophy, handed out annually since 1946, was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Maxwell Football Club unveils 22 Coach of the Year semifinalists

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
The usual suspects are in the hunt for one of the most prestigious coaching awards in college football.

Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Included in that group of semifinalists are, not surprisingly, the head coaches of the three remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level — LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Swinney is a former winner of the award, having claimed the honor in 2015.  Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the 2017 winner, is another semifinalist as well.

Nine of the 10 FBS conferences are represented — Conference USA being the lone exception — led by the four each from the AAC and the Big Ten.  The Mountain West and SEC have three apiece, followed by two each from the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.  The MAC and Sun Belt each placed one.

Below are all 22 of this year’s semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award:

Tom Allen, Indiana
Troy Calhoun, Air Force
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State
Sonny Dykes, SMU
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
James Franklin, Penn State
Bryan Harsin, Boise State
Rocky Long, San Diego State
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
Mike Norvell, Memphis
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Matt Rhule, Baylor
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Scott Satterfield, Louisville
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Florida Gulf Coast says someone was extending football offers for club program

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Florida Gulf Coast University does not have a football program, nor does the school have any plans to add a football program to its sports department. So when some football players started receiving offers to come play football at FGCU, there was bound to be some confusion.

According to a statement released by Florida Gulf Coast University on Wednesday, a non-employee was extending offers to for a club team at FGCU. So anyone receiving an offer could have potentially thought the university itself was looking to recruit that player to the university to play for an NCAA football program.

“Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended “offers” to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country,” the statement said. “This has been done without FGCU’s knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the “offers” but to others reading accounts on social media.”

On the one hand, it is deceptive to pose “offers” to come play football at a university that doesn’t field a football program and those responsible should pay whatever consequences there may be for such a deception. On the other hand, that is one savvy way to try and recruit actual football talent to improve the skill on a club team. What’s next, boosters for club teams? Well, actually, let’s not give anyone any bad ideas.

Texas A&M linebacker entering transfer portal

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 6:49 PM EST
One member of the Teas A&M football program will begin evaluating his options to play elsewhere. Linebacker Brian Johnson has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. News of Johnson entering the transfer portal was first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter.

By entering the transfer portal, Johnson is free to communicate with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Johnson can always return to Texas A&M too by pulling his name out of the portal at any time. While not unprecedented, it seems most players that enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to a new home.

As noted by Zenitz, Johnson appeared in just four games this season. According to the NCAA redshirt rules, Johnson will be able to use a redshirt year for the 2019 season and preserve one year of eligibility. Having played as a true freshman in 2018, Johnson still will have three years of eligibility remaining. However, one of those years will be burned while Johnson sits out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program. That will leave Johnson with two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning in 2021 at any other FBS program.

Big Ten and SEC each land two Bronko Nagurski finalists

Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 5:23 PM EST
The final list of players left in the running for the Bronko Nagurski Award for the 2019 season has been released by the Football Writers Association of America and the Charlotte Touchdown Club. Two players from the Big Ten and two from the SEC are joined by one player from the ACC.

Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Georgia safety J.R. Reed, Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons, Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr., and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young are the five finalists for the award for best defensive player in college football.

The winner for this year’s Nagurski Award will be announced at a banquet on Dec. 9. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is the keynote speaker for the banquet this year and former UCLA linebacker Jerry Robinson will be honored as this year’s Bronko Nagurski Legends Award winner.

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen won the Nagurski Award last season. Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State all have had one player win the Naruski Award before. Champ Bailey won the award for Georgia in 1998. Ohio State’s James Laurinaitis won the award in 2006. Clemson’s Da’Quan Bowers won the award in 2010. Auburn and Minnesota have never had a Bronko Nagurski Award winner and hope to add their first this season. Other past winners include Pitt’s Aaron Donald, Notre Dame’s Manti Te’o, Boston College’s Luke Kuechley, Nebraska’s Ndamukong Suh, Arizona State’s Terrell Suggs, Michigan’s Charles Woodson, and Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald. The current head coach of the Northwestern Wildcats is the only two-time winner of the award, having done so in 1995 and 1996.