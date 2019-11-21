LSU LB who left, returned won’t be eligible until national title game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This will certainly clear up some speculative ends.

A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons. Monday, the linebacker announced on social media that he had returned to the top-ranked Tigers football team, although the program had yet to acknowledge the return.

Wednesday, Ed Orgeron confirmed Divinity’s return to his team. The head coach also confirmed that Divinity will not be eligible to play for the Tigers in any of the two remaining regular-season games or the SEC championship game. Or a playoff semifinal for that matter.

The earliest Divinity could return to the playing field? The College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 13 next year in New Orleans.

An unspecified eligibility issue is at the center of Divinity’s availability — or unavailability, as the case may be. According to one report, though, the “eligibility issue” is centered around the fact that Divinity tested positive a fourth time for marijuana.

From the Lafayette Daily Advertiser:

According to the LSU athletic department’s substance abuse policy, a fourth violation means “suspension from 50 percent of countable contests,” including postseason games. “If time remaining in the current season dictates immediate and consecutive withholding is necessary to serve the prescribed penalty, athletics administration will enforce immediate withholding (of games),” the policy states.

Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018. This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.