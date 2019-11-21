Getty Images

LSU LB who left, returned won’t be eligible until national title game

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 10:50 AM EST
This will certainly clear up some speculative ends.

A little over two weeks ago, it was reported that Michael Divinity had left the LSU football team for what were described as personal reasons.  Monday, the linebacker announced on social media that he had returned to the top-ranked Tigers football team, although the program had yet to acknowledge the return.

Wednesday, Ed Orgeron confirmed Divinity’s return to his team.  The head coach also confirmed that Divinity will not be eligible to play for the Tigers in any of the two remaining regular-season games or the SEC championship game.  Or a playoff semifinal for that matter.

The earliest Divinity could return to the playing field? The College Football Playoff championship game Jan. 13 next year in New Orleans.

An unspecified eligibility issue is at the center of Divinity’s availability — or unavailability, as the case may be.  According to one report, though, the “eligibility issue” is centered around the fact that Divinity tested positive a fourth time for marijuana.

From the Lafayette Daily Advertiser:

According to the LSU athletic department’s substance abuse policy, a fourth violation means “suspension from 50 percent of countable contests,” including postseason games.

“If time remaining in the current season dictates immediate and consecutive withholding is necessary to serve the prescribed penalty, athletics administration will enforce immediate withholding (of games),” the policy states.

Divinity had started 11 games as a true junior in 2018.  This season, despite missing a total of five games — three early on because of a coach’s decision/injury, two after he left the team — Divinity still leads the Tigers with three sacks.

South Carolina’s leading receiver ‘doubtful’ for Clemson game

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
South Carolina would have its work cut out for it if it was at full strength for the latest edition of the Palmetto Bowl.  Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they likely won’t be, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Bryan Edwards, he of the “OBJ eat your heart out” catch earlier this year, suffered a knee injury in the Nov. 9 loss to Appalachian State that caused the wide receiver to miss the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M.  Wednesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee earlier this week.

Because of that procedure, and even with a bye this weekend, it’s officially doubtful, per Muschamp, that the fourth-year senior will be available to play in the Nov. 30 matchup with rival Clemson.

Edwards’ 71 receptions, 816 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns far and away lead the Gamecocks this season.  He’s also already the football program’s career leader in catches (234) and yards (3,045), and is one touchdown catch away from tying Alshon Jeffery‘s record of 23.

“I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records,” Muschamp said. “That’s something I certainly envisioned him doing. He’s had an unbelievable year for us.”

Half-dozen semifinalists unveiled for 2019 Outland Trophy

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Based solely on the composition of the field, the winner of this year’s Outland Trophy could very well have an offensive tilt to it.

Handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball, the Outland Trophy on Wednesday announced six semifinalists for this year’s honor.  Five of those six semifinalists play on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone exception? Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The other five are…

  • Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz
  • Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
  • Clemson guard John Simpson
  • Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

The field of six semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists next Monday.

Last year’s winner of the Outland Trophy, handed out annually since 1946, was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Maxwell Football Club unveils 22 Coach of the Year semifinalists

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
The usual suspects are in the hunt for one of the most prestigious coaching awards in college football.

Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Included in that group of semifinalists are, not surprisingly, the head coaches of the three remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level — LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Swinney is a former winner of the award, having claimed the honor in 2015.  Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the 2017 winner, is another semifinalist as well.

Nine of the 10 FBS conferences are represented — Conference USA being the lone exception — led by the four each from the AAC and the Big Ten.  The Mountain West and SEC have three apiece, followed by two each from the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.  The MAC and Sun Belt each placed one.

Below are all 22 of this year’s semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award:

Tom Allen, Indiana
Troy Calhoun, Air Force
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State
Sonny Dykes, SMU
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
James Franklin, Penn State
Bryan Harsin, Boise State
Rocky Long, San Diego State
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
Mike Norvell, Memphis
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Matt Rhule, Baylor
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Scott Satterfield, Louisville
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Florida Gulf Coast says someone was extending football offers for club program

By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Florida Gulf Coast University does not have a football program, nor does the school have any plans to add a football program to its sports department. So when some football players started receiving offers to come play football at FGCU, there was bound to be some confusion.

According to a statement released by Florida Gulf Coast University on Wednesday, a non-employee was extending offers to for a club team at FGCU. So anyone receiving an offer could have potentially thought the university itself was looking to recruit that player to the university to play for an NCAA football program.

“Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended “offers” to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country,” the statement said. “This has been done without FGCU’s knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the “offers” but to others reading accounts on social media.”

On the one hand, it is deceptive to pose “offers” to come play football at a university that doesn’t field a football program and those responsible should pay whatever consequences there may be for such a deception. On the other hand, that is one savvy way to try and recruit actual football talent to improve the skill on a club team. What’s next, boosters for club teams? Well, actually, let’s not give anyone any bad ideas.