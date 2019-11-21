Getty Images

South Carolina’s leading receiver ‘doubtful’ for Clemson game

By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 9:19 AM EST
South Carolina would have its work cut out for it if it was at full strength for the latest edition of the Palmetto Bowl.  Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they likely won’t be, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Bryan Edwards, he of the “OBJ eat your heart out” catch earlier this year, suffered a knee injury in the Nov. 9 loss to Appalachian State that caused the wide receiver to miss the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M.  Wednesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee earlier this week.

Because of that procedure, and even with a bye this weekend, it’s officially doubtful, per Muschamp, that the fourth-year senior will be available to play in the Nov. 30 matchup with rival Clemson.

Edwards’ 71 receptions, 816 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns far and away lead the Gamecocks this season.  He’s also already the football program’s career leader in catches (234) and yards (3,045), and is one touchdown catch away from tying Alshon Jeffery‘s record of 23.

“I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records,” Muschamp said. “That’s something I certainly envisioned him doing. He’s had an unbelievable year for us.”

Half-dozen semifinalists unveiled for 2019 Outland Trophy

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 7:37 AM EST
Based solely on the composition of the field, the winner of this year’s Outland Trophy could very well have an offensive tilt to it.

Handed out annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on either side of the ball, the Outland Trophy on Wednesday announced six semifinalists for this year’s honor.  Five of those six semifinalists play on the offensive side of the ball.

The lone exception? Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown.

The other five are…

  • Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz
  • Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell
  • Clemson guard John Simpson
  • Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas
  • Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs

The field of six semifinalists will be pared down to three finalists next Monday.

Last year’s winner of the Outland Trophy, handed out annually since 1946, was Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.

Maxwell Football Club unveils 22 Coach of the Year semifinalists

Getty Images
By John TaylorNov 21, 2019, 5:55 AM EST
The usual suspects are in the hunt for one of the most prestigious coaching awards in college football.

Wednesday, the Maxwell Football Club announced its 22 semifinalists for the 2019 George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award. Included in that group of semifinalists are, not surprisingly, the head coaches of the three remaining unbeaten teams at the FBS level — LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney.

Swinney is a former winner of the award, having claimed the honor in 2015.  Georgia’s Kirby Smart, the 2017 winner, is another semifinalist as well.

Nine of the 10 FBS conferences are represented — Conference USA being the lone exception — led by the four each from the AAC and the Big Ten.  The Mountain West and SEC have three apiece, followed by two each from the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12.  The MAC and Sun Belt each placed one.

Below are all 22 of this year’s semifinalists for the George Munger Collegiate Coach of the Year Award:

Tom Allen, Indiana
Troy Calhoun, Air Force
Mario Cristobal, Oregon
Ryan Day, Ohio State
Eli Drinkwitz, Appalachian State
Sonny Dykes, SMU
Luke Fickell, Cincinnati
P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
James Franklin, Penn State
Bryan Harsin, Boise State
Rocky Long, San Diego State
Jim McElwain, Central Michigan
Dan Mullen, Florida
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy
Mike Norvell, Memphis
Ed Orgeron, LSU
Matt Rhule, Baylor
Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma
Scott Satterfield, Louisville
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Dabo Swinney, Clemson
Kyle Whittingham, Utah

Florida Gulf Coast says someone was extending football offers for club program

Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 7:20 PM EST
Florida Gulf Coast University does not have a football program, nor does the school have any plans to add a football program to its sports department. So when some football players started receiving offers to come play football at FGCU, there was bound to be some confusion.

According to a statement released by Florida Gulf Coast University on Wednesday, a non-employee was extending offers to for a club team at FGCU. So anyone receiving an offer could have potentially thought the university itself was looking to recruit that player to the university to play for an NCAA football program.

“Unfortunately, we have been notified that a non-employee, volunteer with the football sport club has extended “offers” to come to FGCU and play football to more than 100 individuals across the country,” the statement said. “This has been done without FGCU’s knowledge or sanction, and has caused a great deal of confusion to not only the individuals receiving the “offers” but to others reading accounts on social media.”

On the one hand, it is deceptive to pose “offers” to come play football at a university that doesn’t field a football program and those responsible should pay whatever consequences there may be for such a deception. On the other hand, that is one savvy way to try and recruit actual football talent to improve the skill on a club team. What’s next, boosters for club teams? Well, actually, let’s not give anyone any bad ideas.

Texas A&M linebacker entering transfer portal

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireNov 20, 2019, 6:49 PM EST
One member of the Teas A&M football program will begin evaluating his options to play elsewhere. Linebacker Brian Johnson has reportedly entered the NCAA transfer portal. News of Johnson entering the transfer portal was first reported by Matt Zenitz of Al.com, via Twitter.

By entering the transfer portal, Johnson is free to communicate with any other college football program interested in recruiting him. Johnson can always return to Texas A&M too by pulling his name out of the portal at any time. While not unprecedented, it seems most players that enter the transfer portal do eventually move on to a new home.

As noted by Zenitz, Johnson appeared in just four games this season. According to the NCAA redshirt rules, Johnson will be able to use a redshirt year for the 2019 season and preserve one year of eligibility. Having played as a true freshman in 2018, Johnson still will have three years of eligibility remaining. However, one of those years will be burned while Johnson sits out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS program. That will leave Johnson with two years of eligibility at his disposal beginning in 2021 at any other FBS program.