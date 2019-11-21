South Carolina’s leading receiver ‘doubtful’ for Clemson game

South Carolina would have its work cut out for it if it was at full strength for the latest edition of the Palmetto Bowl. Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, they likely won’t be, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Bryan Edwards, he of the “OBJ eat your heart out” catch earlier this year, suffered a knee injury in the Nov. 9 loss to Appalachian State that caused the wide receiver to miss the following weekend’s loss to Texas A&M. Wednesday, head coach Will Muschamp confirmed that Edwards underwent arthroscopic surgery on the knee earlier this week.

Because of that procedure, and even with a bye this weekend, it’s officially doubtful, per Muschamp, that the fourth-year senior will be available to play in the Nov. 30 matchup with rival Clemson.

Edwards’ 71 receptions, 816 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns far and away lead the Gamecocks this season. He’s also already the football program’s career leader in catches (234) and yards (3,045), and is one touchdown catch away from tying Alshon Jeffery‘s record of 23.

“I hurt for Bryan because he’s certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records,” Muschamp said. “That’s something I certainly envisioned him doing. He’s had an unbelievable year for us.”