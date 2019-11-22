Getty Images

Broken jaw leaves Pitt’s top WR a game-time decision

Nov 22, 2019
If Pitt is to keep its ACC Coastal hopes alive this weekend, they may have to do so (again) without a very productive piece of its offensive puzzle.

Maurice Ffrench suffered a broken jaw in Pitt’s Nov. 2 win over Georgia Tech, then was sidelined for this past week’s win over North Carolina.  With a trip to Blacksburg on tap for this Saturday, Ffrench is official a game-time decision for the matchup with Virginia Tech.

“He’s practiced this week,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said, noting that the senior was in non-contact mode. “His jaw is better than it was before.”

Ffrench had a steel plate inserted into his broken jaw, which will give him a better chance of seeing the field this weekend.

Ffrench currently leads all ACC players in receptions (75) and receptions per game (8.3).  The receptions per game are also third nationally.

Pitt is 4-2 in ACC play entering Week 13, tied with Virginia Tech for second place in the Coastal and a half-game behind first-place Virginia (5-2).  The Panthers have already lost the Cavaliers this year, meaning they would need UVa to lose its last conference game of the regular season (Nov. 29 against rival Tech) in addition to winning each of their last two games (at Tech, home vs. Boston College) in order to earn a spot opposite Clemson in the ACC championship game.

Dismissed by South Carolina, ex-USC DB Jamel Cook enters the portal

Nov 22, 2019
Jamel Cook‘s roller coaster ride of a collegiate career officially includes a stop at the portal; whether it’ll include a third stop at an FBS school remains to be seen.

Late last month, following an arrest on one count of second-degree domestic violence, Cook was dismissed from the South Carolina football program.  Following up on speculation from earlier in the week, an East Coast USC official has confirmed that the defensive back’s name is now listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Cook was originally a four-star member of the Left Coast USC’s 2016 signing class, rated as the No. 17 player at any position in the state of Florida.  He played in three games in two years for the Trojans before transferring to the Gamecocks following the 2017 season.  Because of NCAA transfer rules, the defensive back was forced to sit out the 2018 season.

This year, Cook had appeared in one game prior to his off-field issue.

Semifinalists for Walter Camp Player of the Year Award unveiled, including three each from Clemson, Ohio State

Nov 22, 2019
One of the most prestigious awards in college football has significantly narrowed the field for the 2019 version of the award.

Thursday afternoon, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced a list of 20 “Players to Watch” for its annual Player of the Year Award.  Included in that group of semifinalists are three players each from Clemson — running back Travis Etienne, quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Isaiah Simmons — and Ohio State — running back J.K. Dobbins, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young.

Simmons and Young are two of just four from the defensive side of the ball, the others being from the Big Ten as well in Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and Minnesota defensive back Antoine Winfield.  That Big Ten trio is part of six from that particular conference, the most of any league.  The SEC is next with five, followed by four from the ACC, three from the Big 12 and two from the Pac-12.

As you can tell, no Group of Five made the list.

Aside from Clemson and OSU, the only other schools with more than one player in the group are LSU (quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase) and Oklahoma (quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb).

Positionally, there are six running backs, six quarterbacks, three wide receivers and one tight end (Florida’s Kyle Pitts) in addition to the defensive players already mentioned.  Just four seniors made the cut, compared to 10 juniors and six sophomores.

After suffering a season-ending hip injury, last year’s winner, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, is not one of this year’s 20 semifinalists, the full list of which appears below:

Joe Burrow, QB, Senior, LSU
Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Sophomore, LSU
AJ Dillon, RB, Junior, Boston College
JK Dobbins, RB, Junior, Ohio State
Travis Etienne, RB, Junior, Clemson
Justin Fields, QB, Sophomore, Ohio State
Justin Herbert, QB, Senior, Oregon
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Sophomore, Oklahoma State
Tyler Huntley, QB, Senior, Utah
Jalen Hurts, QB, Senior, Oklahoma
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Junior, Oklahoma
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Junior, Clemson
Micah Parsons, LB, Sophomore, Penn State
Kyle Pitts, TE, Sophomore, Florida
Isaiah Simmons, LB, Redshirt Junior, Clemson
Devonta Smith, WR, Junior, Alabama
D’Andre Swift, RB, Junior, Georgia
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Junior, Wisconsin
Antoine Winfield, DB, RS Sophomore, Minnesota
Chase Young, DE, Junior, Ohio State

Concussions force Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra to call it a career

Nov 22, 2019
An unspecified injury had kept Grant Calcaterra sidelined since Oklahoma’s Week 7 win over rival Texas.  Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, that temporary absence will become a permanent one.

In a video posted to his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Calcaterra announced that he has been forced to retire from the sport of football because of a series of concussions, including one suffered during practice earlier this season.  The junior tight end said he had consulted with doctors and specialists from around the country before making the decision.

In that video, Calcaterra stated that he will graduate from OU in May, then move back to his home state of California and pursue a career as a firefighter.

Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth.  This season, he had just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.

Calcaterra, a four-star 2017 signee, earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a true freshman and was then named first-team all-conference this past season.  Prior to the injury concerns, Calcaterra was viewed as one of the top NFL prospects at the tight end position, either for the 2020 or 2021 draft.

Oklahoma State loses QB Spencer Sanders to broken thumb

Nov 22, 2019
If No. 22 Oklahoma State is to keep its standing inside the College Football Playoff rankings, it’ll have to do so with its No. 2 signal-caller.

While there’s nothing yet official from the school, multiple media outlets reported throughout the day Thursday that Spencer Sanders suffered a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand in OSU’s win over Kansas this past Saturday.  Sanders, who remained in the game into the third quarter before being taken out, suffered the injury when he hit an opposing player’s helmet attempting a pass.

After undergoing surgery, the quarterback will be sidelined for the final two games of the regular season.  His availability for a bowl game will depend on how late in the postseason it’s played.

A redshirt freshman, Sanders has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 2,065 yards and 18 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions.   His 625 yards rushing are good for second on the team as well.

With Sanders sidelined for the foreseeable future, Dru Brown will take over under center.  In limited action this season, Brown has completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, will be starting his first game for OSU.  Prior to coming to Stillwater, though, the fifth-year senior had started 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.