Concussions force Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra to call it a career

An unspecified injury had kept Grant Calcaterra sidelined since Oklahoma’s Week 7 win over rival Texas. Unfortunately for both the player and the football program, that temporary absence will become a permanent one.

In a video posted to his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Calcaterra announced that he has been forced to retire from the sport of football because of a series of concussions, including one suffered during practice earlier this season. The junior tight end said he had consulted with doctors and specialists from around the country before making the decision.

In that video, Calcaterra stated that he will graduate from OU in May, then move back to his home state of California and pursue a career as a firefighter.

To everybody who's been a part of my football journey, Thank You. Philippians 1:6 pic.twitter.com/OmOlUsLiMV — Grant Calcaterra (@grcalcaterra) November 22, 2019

Last season, Calcaterra totaled 396 yards and six touchdowns on 26 receptions, with the catches being third on the Sooners and the yards and scores fourth. This season, he had just five catches for 79 yards and no touchdowns.

Calcaterra, a four-star 2017 signee, earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors as a true freshman and was then named first-team all-conference this past season. Prior to the injury concerns, Calcaterra was viewed as one of the top NFL prospects at the tight end position, either for the 2020 or 2021 draft.