Oklahoma State loses QB Spencer Sanders to broken thumb

If No. 22 Oklahoma State is to keep its standing inside the College Football Playoff rankings, it’ll have to do so with its No. 2 signal-caller.

While there’s nothing yet official from the school, multiple media outlets reported throughout the day Thursday that Spencer Sanders suffered a broken thumb on his right (throwing) hand in OSU’s win over Kansas this past Saturday. Sanders, who remained in the game into the third quarter before being taken out, suffered the injury when he hit an opposing player’s helmet attempting a pass.

After undergoing surgery, the quarterback will be sidelined for the final two games of the regular season. His availability for a bowl game will depend on how late in the postseason it’s played.

Here's the play early in the 2nd quarter Spencer Sanders suffered his thumb injury on. The second play is one of his last in the game in the third quarter. You can tell he's favoring it heavily, despite the brace, right before being taken out. #OKState pic.twitter.com/sXW9RCrbva — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) November 21, 2019

A redshirt freshman, Sanders has completed nearly 63 percent of his passes for 2,065 yards and 18 touchdowns, but has also thrown 11 interceptions. His 625 yards rushing are good for second on the team as well.

With Sanders sidelined for the foreseeable future, Dru Brown will take over under center. In limited action this season, Brown has completed 13-of-18 passes for 223 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brown, a graduate transfer from Hawaii, will be starting his first game for OSU. Prior to coming to Stillwater, though, the fifth-year senior had started 22 games for the Rainbow Warriors in 2016 and 2017.