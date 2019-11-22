Getty Images

Ole Miss takes interim tag off AD Keith Carter

By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2019, 2:17 PM EST
Ole Miss sure has a habit of promoting from within at key positions.

Hot on the heels of making an insider the school chancellor, the Rebels stripped the interim tag off Keith Carter and officially hired him as the university’s full-time athletic director.

“I want to thank Chancellor Boyce for his trust in me to lead this great athletics program forward,” Carter said in a statement. “In my time as a student athlete and an administrator, I have experienced championship heights at Ole Miss, and I will work to provide the leadership and resources necessary for our teams to compete at that level year in and year out.”

Carter is no stranger to the Ole Miss fan base, having been an All-American basketball player in Oxford during the late 1990’s. He served as the executive director of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation since 2012 and was brought on board as former AD Ross Bjork’s No. 2 in the athletic department back in 2018 prior to the latter’s departure for the same position at Texas A&M.

The move to promote Carter to the gig permanently likely gives some credence to reports that surfaced last week saying football coach Matt Luke, another alum promoted to a prominent position after an interim stint, would remain in charge of the program in 2020.

ESPN talking head doesn’t trust CFP chairman Rob Mullens, calls Oregon AD dishonest

By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2019, 3:25 PM EST
It’s been an awkward few weeks for the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

As has been established by their play on the field, No. 6 Oregon is firmly in the mix for the Playoff this season. That presents a conundrum for committee chairman Rob Mullens, the Ducks’ athletic director who is recused from the room when his team is discussed… leaving to more than a handful of instances  where he has to be told what the broader committee talked about when relaying points to the media every Tuesday.

Such a gray area has led to plenty of speculation over the committee’s reason for keeping Alabama at No. 5 or holding back Oklahoma at No. 8. It’s also led to more than a few conspiracy theories as well. Now even the talking heads are getting in on that too, with SEC Network and ESPN talking head Paul Finebaum weighing in that Mullen’s position makes him untrustworthy and dishonest when talking about the CFP and their rationale behind the rankings.

“I frankly don’t know if I trust this guy being in charge,” Finebaum said during his show on Thursday, as noted by The Oregonian. “I don’t trust him because he’s not honest, and I just think he has an influence on that committee. Maybe I should save my powder if Oregon gets in, but then it’s going to be too late.”

Finebaum, as many know, isn’t exactly a regular viewer of Pac-12 football nor a frequent visitor to the Pacific Northwest. The fact that he labeled one of the most prominent figures in the sport of college football right now as essentially a liar and a cheat probably won’t make him welcome out West any more either.

Oregon and the CFP declined to issue responses to The Oregonian about the matter but eventually someone will have a comment about what the noted sports talk show host decided to stir up. The Pac-12 and Mullens himself can’t be too happy to have his integrity questioned at this stage and something says that ESPN bosses will be receiving a phone call or two about the matter shortly as efforts to smooth the waters begin ahead of this weekend’s action.

One thing seems certain though, the CFP process itself is already the subject of a litany of conspiracy theories and appears to have just had gasoline thrown on one of them courtesy of a prominent Southern-based talked head.

Starting Penn State center Michal Menet reportedly missing Ohio State game

By Bryan FischerNov 22, 2019, 1:31 PM EST
Penn State travels to Columbus as a significant underdog to Ohio State on Saturday and the task of pulling off an upset might be even more challenging as the team as the team appears to be down a starter for the pivotal Big Ten clash at the Horseshoe.

According to a report from Fox 43 on Friday afternoon, Nittany Lions center Michael Menet will not play in the game due to an undisclosed injury. Redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda is expected to take his place in the starting lineup as a result.

The news is a tough blow for James Franklin’s squad given that the offense is already bracing for the potential that star wide receiver and big play threat K.J. Hamler could also miss the game. The latter exited the team’s win over Indiana with an apparent head injury and while he was listed as a starter in the PSU depth chart, is likely more of a game-time decision.

It’s not known what forced Menet out of the lineup at this point but either way, those are two pretty major offensive pieces who will be out against the No. 1 scoring defense in the country.

The Buckeyes-Nittany Lions matchup on Saturday at noon ET carries significant College Football Playoff and Big Ten East Division implications and it seems like the visitors from Happy Valley are coming into the game far from 100 percent on the health front.

QB Aidan Smith doubtful for Northwestern vs. No. 10 Minnesota

By John TaylorNov 22, 2019, 12:12 PM EST
When it comes to its passing game, Northwestern can’t catch a break at all this season.

Through the first eight games of the 2019 regular season, the Wildcats had thrown an FBS-low two touchdown passes.  In the ninth game, a 24-22 loss to Purdue, Aidan Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes to double that total; while he didn’t throw one the following week, Smith did direct a Northwestern offense that put up a season-high 45 points in a win over UMass.

With a daunting task against No. 10 Minnesota on deck in Week 13, Northwestern very likely won’t have Smith available as the junior is listed as doubtful on the Wildcats’ official injury report.  Smith is dealing with an unspecified injury sustained earlier this month.

With Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson not even listed on the two-deep depth chart released by the Wildcats Thursday, it would appear that sophomore Andrew Marty is in line to make his first career start at the collegiate level.

The good news, such as it is, for Northwestern is that this weekend’s opponent has injury concerns at the quarterback position as well.

Late in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to Iowa, Tanner Morgan suffered a concussion after being sacked on back-to-back plays.  As of Friday morning, Morgan remains in concussion protocol and has yet to be medically cleared, leaving his status for Saturday up in the air.

If Morgan is unable to go, the Gophers will go very young under center as the next two quarterbacks on the depth chart are true freshmen Jacob Clark and Cole Kramer.

Tua Tagovailoa’s injury means little brother won’t be able to redshirt at Alabama this season

By John TaylorNov 22, 2019, 10:30 AM EST
Tua Tagovailoa‘s Injury Heard ‘Round the College Football World last Saturday, as it turns out, won’t just impact Alabama’s push for a sixth consecutive playoff berth.

Prior to Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury, Alabama had planned on redshirting Tagovailoa’s younger brother, Taulia Tagovailoa, who had been serving as the Crimson Tide’s No. 3 quarterback as a true freshman this season.  As the third-string quarterback, the younger Tagovailoa had played in four games in 2019, the threshold of appearances for a player to still maintain the ability to redshirt.

Because of the injury to his brother, however, Nick Saban confirmed Thursday that Tagovailoa will play Saturday against FCS Western Carolina, meaning a redshirt will officially be off the table.

We’re gonna play him this week in this game some kind of way regardless of how the game goes to try to get him some experience, some playing time and hopefully some confidence,” the head coach said on his weekly radio show. “When we had the unfortunate injury last week to Tua, that kind of negated the opportunity to be able to redshirt to Taulia. …

“With him being now the backup quarterback, we thought we needed to play him, because if something happens to this quarterback, Mac Jones, he’s going to be the guy that’s got to go in the game and try to win the game for us.”

A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class, Tagovailoa was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama (he and his family moved to Tuscaloosa when his brother joined the Tide in 2017).  In limited action this season, Tagovailoa has completed seven-of-nine passes for 72 yards.

Tagovailoa will now serve as the redshirt sophomore Jones’ primary backup moving forward, and those two will compete for the starting job next year if the older Tagovailoa brother does the expected and enters the 2020 NFL Draft.