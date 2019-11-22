Ole Miss takes interim tag off AD Keith Carter

Ole Miss sure has a habit of promoting from within at key positions.
Hot on the heels of making an insider the school chancellor, the Rebels stripped the interim tag off Keith Carter and officially hired him as the university’s full-time athletic director.
“I want to thank Chancellor Boyce for his trust in me to lead this great athletics program forward,” Carter said in a statement. “In my time as a student athlete and an administrator, I have experienced championship heights at Ole Miss, and I will work to provide the leadership and resources necessary for our teams to compete at that level year in and year out.”
Carter is no stranger to the Ole Miss fan base, having been an All-American basketball player in Oxford during the late 1990’s. He served as the executive director of the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation since 2012 and was brought on board as former AD Ross Bjork’s No. 2 in the athletic department back in 2018 prior to the latter’s departure for the same position at Texas A&M.
The move to promote Carter to the gig permanently likely gives some credence to reports that surfaced last week saying football coach Matt Luke, another alum promoted to a prominent position after an interim stint, would remain in charge of the program in 2020.