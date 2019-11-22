QB Aidan Smith doubtful for Northwestern vs. No. 10 Minnesota

When it comes to its passing game, Northwestern can’t catch a break at all this season.

Through the first eight games of the 2019 regular season, the Wildcats had thrown an FBS-low two touchdown passes. In the ninth game, a 24-22 loss to Purdue, Aidan Smith tossed a pair of touchdown passes to double that total; while he didn’t throw one the following week, Smith did direct a Northwestern offense that put up a season-high 45 points in a win over UMass.

With a daunting task against No. 10 Minnesota on deck in Week 13, Northwestern very likely won’t have Smith available as the junior is listed as doubtful on the Wildcats’ official injury report. Smith is dealing with an unspecified injury sustained earlier this month.

With Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson not even listed on the two-deep depth chart released by the Wildcats Thursday, it would appear that sophomore Andrew Marty is in line to make his first career start at the collegiate level.

The good news, such as it is, for Northwestern is that this weekend’s opponent has injury concerns at the quarterback position as well.

Late in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to Iowa, Tanner Morgan suffered a concussion after being sacked on back-to-back plays. As of Friday morning, Morgan remains in concussion protocol and has yet to be medically cleared, leaving his status for Saturday up in the air.

If Morgan is unable to go, the Gophers will go very young under center as the next two quarterbacks on the depth chart are true freshmen Jacob Clark and Cole Kramer.