Starting Penn State center Michal Menet reportedly missing Ohio State game

Penn State travels to Columbus as a significant underdog to Ohio State on Saturday and the task of pulling off an upset might be even more challenging as the team as the team appears to be down a starter for the pivotal Big Ten clash at the Horseshoe.

According to a report from Fox 43 on Friday afternoon, Nittany Lions center Michael Menet will not play in the game due to an undisclosed injury. Redshirt sophomore Mike Miranda is expected to take his place in the starting lineup as a result.

The news is a tough blow for James Franklin’s squad given that the offense is already bracing for the potential that star wide receiver and big play threat K.J. Hamler could also miss the game. The latter exited the team’s win over Indiana with an apparent head injury and while he was listed as a starter in the PSU depth chart, is likely more of a game-time decision.

It’s not known what forced Menet out of the lineup at this point but either way, those are two pretty major offensive pieces who will be out against the No. 1 scoring defense in the country.

The Buckeyes-Nittany Lions matchup on Saturday at noon ET carries significant College Football Playoff and Big Ten East Division implications and it seems like the visitors from Happy Valley are coming into the game far from 100 percent on the health front.