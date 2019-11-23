AJ Dillon to play first game at Notre Dame, where his grandpa was Irish’s first African-American captain

You’ll have to pardon AJ Dillon if he’s a little more amped up than normal this afternoon.

In a couple of hours, Boston College’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend kicks off. The junior Dillon, one of the top running backs in the country, will be playing in his first game ever at Notre Dame Stadium (his only other appearance against the Irish came in Chestnut Hill in 2017).

What will make this day special for Dillon is that his maternal grandfather, Thom Gatewood, was a star wide receiver for the Fighting Irish nearly a half-century ago. When his collegiate playing days were over, Gatewood left as the football program’s all-time leader in receptions with 157. In 1970, he set the school’s single-season record with 77 catches.

Most notably, Gatewood was the first-ever African-American captain at Notre Dame.

On Saturday, running back @ajdillon7 makes his Notre Dame Stadium debut, where his grandfather Thom Gatewood was the first African-American captain of the Irish and in 2015 was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.#WeAreBC🦅 pic.twitter.com/iYFRZNRBQD — BC Football 🏈 (@BCFootball) November 21, 2019

Dillon actually had the opportunity to follow in his grandfather’s football footsteps as he was heavily recruited by Notre Dame, but originally committed to Michigan in March of 2016 before flipping to BC. Three years later, Dillon will finally get the opportunity to step onto the same field on which his grandfather starred.

“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Dillon told the South Bend Tribune. “I’ve been there a couple times before: once for camp and once for a visit. It’s going to be pretty cool — a great venue, a lot of history, big rivalry between BC and Notre Dame over the years. It’s an honor to be able to play there.”

Entering the game, Dillon is third nationally in rushing yards with 1,451. As a true freshman, Dillon ran for 58 yards on 16 carries in his lone appearance against the Irish, a 49-20 loss at Alumni Stadium.