Arizona State testing No. 6 Oregon as Tempe tilt hits halftime

By Bryan FischerNov 23, 2019, 9:11 PM EST
Oregon’s recent trips to the desert have not gone well at all and the trend looks like it’s continuing on Saturday night.

The No. 6 Ducks had one good offensive drive but otherwise were on their heels as they trailed 10-7 to Arizona State in a rather uneven game for both sides upon reaching the midway mark in Tempe.

Offensively, UO was solid enough but stringing together enough plays to move the sticks consistently wasn’t quite in the cards through two quarters. Justin Herbert threw for 111 yards on 8-of-14 passing but was mostly focused on handing the ball off to the ground game. CJ Verdell had 59 yards on 11 carries, Travis Dye added another 30 and scoring machine Cyrus Habibi-Likio punched in a short touchdown.

Maybe more concerning for the conference and College Football Playoff contenders were the lack of their trademark defense coming through. QB Jayden Daniels didn’t throw an incompletion until the final drive of the half in passing for 191 yards and a TD while scrambling several times for good gains as well. The wideout tandem of Brandon Aiyuk and Frank Darby were particularly effective in breaking out big gains, with the latter already accounting for 99 yards and the lone Sun Devils touchdown.

As a result, as improbable as it seems, ASU took their first lead in a game since Oct. 12 in the closing minute against Washington State. It’s been that kind of run for a team that has dropped four in a row but Herm Edwards’ crew is fired up and playing well enough against one of the conference heavyweights so far.

It goes without saying that Oregon needs to pick things up if they want to escape with a win, much less get a few style points to impress the Selection Committee.

Shaquille O’Neal lifting LSU cheerleader over his head? Yep, I’m in…

By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 8:46 PM EST
Go ahead and add yet another footnote or two to the larger-than-life legend that is Shaquille O’Neill.

As 42-point home favorites, top-ranked LSU is playing host this weekend to 2-8 Arkansas in what should walk, talk, smell and act like your prototypical woodshedding (as of this posting, the Tigers are up 28-6 at halftime). In addition to the Razorbacks, Shaquille O’Neal, an All-American and College Basketball Hall of Famer at LSU before embarking on a pro career that led to yet another Hall of Fame induction, was in Baton Rouge for the on-field festivities.

Prior to those on-field festivities, though, Shaq had a little fun off the field as he utilized an LSU cheerleader for an impromptu weightlifting session.

That may not have even been the best visual from Shaq’s return to The Bayou, though.

On his Twitter page Friday evening, Tigers defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko posted a photo of himself standing next to O’Neal in LSU’s football facility.

Let it be noted that Fehoko is officially listed on his LSU bio page as 6-2, 291 pounds.

In case you weren’t aware before, Shaq is still a very, very, VERY large human being.

Looking to clinch AAC East, Cincinnati in defensive battle with Temple

By Kevin McGuireNov 23, 2019, 8:30 PM EST
A win by Cincinnati tonight against Temple will clinch the AAC East Division, but the Bearcats are caught in a bit of a defensive battle with the Owls at halftime. Cincinnati leads Temple 6-0.

The only points of the half came on a Sam Crosa 36-yard field goal at the end of a 16-play drive in the second quarter and 37-yarder late in the half. Neither team’s offense has been able to get much going, which may have been expected given the defensive strengths both teams bring to the table. But Temple has just one rushing yard after two quarters of play, and has played to Cincinnati’s advantage.

Further complicating things for Temple was a massive error by punter Adam Barry. Barry went low to field the snap before getting off his punt but a video replay showed Barry had his right knee down on the ground at the six-yard line, giving Cincinnati a first-and-goal late in the half. But Temple’s defense answered the challenge by holding Cincinnati to a field goal.

If Temple can get the win, then the Owls will still have a shot at winning the division next week. But first, Temple just needs to find a way to get some points on the scoreboard first.

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor sets yet another NCAA rushing record

By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 8:14 PM EST
Another week, another record from one of the best running backs in the country — or of all-time, for that matter.

Last weekend, Jonathan Taylor broke former Georgia great Herschel Walker‘s record for most rushing yards through their junior season in FBS history.  In Wisconsin’s 45-24 win over Purdue earlier Saturday, Taylor ran for 222 yards on just 28 carries, making it 12 times he has broken the 200-yard barrier in a single game.

Those dozen 200-yard games break a tie with a trio of former collegiate greats — USC’s Marcus Allen, Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne, Texas’ Ricky Williams — for the most ever at the FBS level.

Taylor came into Week 13 second in the nation with 1,463 yards, behind only Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard and his 1,726.  Thus, entering the final weekend of the 2019 regular season, Hubbard is up on Taylor 1,827 to 1,685.

In less than three full seasons, Taylor has now rushed for 5,856 yards in his career as well.

Taylor, who ran for 1,977 yards as a true freshman and 2,194 last season, still has another game remaining in the regular season plus at least one in the postseason to add to his total this year.  If Taylor eschews the NFL draft and returns to school (unlikely), he could surpass the ex-Badger great, Dayne, as the NCAA’s all-time leading rusher (7,125 from 1996-99, including bowl games) even as the NCAA officially recognizes San Diego State’s Donnel Pumphrey (6,405) as its all-time leading rusher because the organization doesn’t recognize any statistics earned in bowl games played prior to 2002.

With win over rival UCLA, No. 23 USC keeps Pac-12 South hopes alive — and saved Clay Helton’s job?

By John TaylorNov 23, 2019, 7:17 PM EST
If the new athletic director is hellbent on making a coaching change, Clay Helton is doing his damnedest to make it mighty difficult on the ol’ boy.

Behind the play of Kedon Slovis, No. 23 USC scored 28 straight points from midway through the second quarter to midway through the third to secure a convincing 52-35 win over rival UCLA (4-7).  A true freshman quarterback, Slovis passed for a career-high — and school-record — 515 yards and four touchdowns.  It’s the fourth time in five games he’s gone over 400 yards and thrown four touchdown passes.

The win was USC’s fourth in five years in the rivalry.  More importantly, it keeps USC in the thick of the chase for the Pac-12 South title.

As this was its regular-season finale, USC finishes the year 7-2 in conference play.  Utah sits at 6-1 in the league and can claim the division by winning its last two games (Arizona in Week 13, Colorado in Week 14).  However, if the Utes stumble in either of those games, the Trojans would win the division and a spot in the conference championship game opposite Oregon by virtue of their head-to-head win over Utah in September.

So, if it plays out this way — Utah stumbles once, hands the division to USC — do you fire a head coach who makes it to the league title game?  What if USC makes the championship game AND wins it, what do you do then?

“Any time you’re a part of a significant enterprise in something that so many people are invested in, it’s something we don’t want to race into,” the new athletic director, Mike Bohn, said last week in his last public comments on a timeframe for a Helton decision. “We’re not on a specific timeline that would do anything to jeopardize momentum or opportunities that exist, regardless of what those are. Revealing any type of timeline or plan at this point would be premature and probably inappropriate.”

Helton is in his fourth full season with the Trojans after going 5-4 as the interim head coach in 2015.  In those first three seasons, the Trojans went 10-3, 11-3 and 5-7; they’re now 8-4 thus this season, giving Helton an overall record of 40-21, with a 31-12 mark in conference play.