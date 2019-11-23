Cal beats Stanford for first time since 2009; Cardinal won’t go bowling for first time since 2008

Based on recent history, it was quite the turn of events in the latest edition of The Big Game.

For the 123rd time, Cal and Stanford squared off Saturday afternoon for the right to claim ownership of the Stanford Axe. For the first time in nearly a decade, though, it was the Golden Bears taking possession of the rivalry trophy as they used a late touchdown to beat the Cardinal 24-20.

Trailing 20-17 with just over two minutes left, Cal went 75 yards in six plays on a drive culminated by quarterback Chase Garber‘s 16-yard touchdown run. Stanford had one more chance to win the game, but Cameron Scarlett was stuffed for no gain on fourth down to turn the ball over on downs.

The win is Cal’s first in the rivalry since 2009, snapping a nine-game losing streak. At 6-5, the Golden Bears are now bowl-eligible for the second straight season, the first time the football program has done that since a seven-year run from 2003-09.

Speaking of the postseason, the Cardinal is now officially eliminated from bowl contention as they fell to 4-7 on the season. This will mark the first time since 2008, Jim Harbaugh‘s second season at the school, that Stanford will not go bowling at season’s end.

Given the 10-game bowl streak being snapped, it’ll be interesting to see how the coaching carousel plays out when it comes to David Shaw. In the midst of his ninth season as the head coach down on The Farm, Shaw’s name has been mentioned almost annually as a potential fit for (insert NFL team’s name here) even as he has rebuffed any and all overtures thus far.

Could this year be different? Stay tuned…