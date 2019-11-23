Chase Young sets Ohio State sack record as Buckeyes lead Penn State at halftime

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one half away from punching their ticket to another Big Ten championship game. Ohio State leads Penn State 14-0 at halftime in Ohio Stadium in a gamer that does not feel as close as the score may indicate.

After forcing Penn State to punt from the Ohio State 42-yard line to open the game, Ohio State attacked what had been the strength of Penn State’s defense this season. Although Penn State had been shaky in pass defense the past few weeks, Ohio State strung together a 91-yard touchdown drive all on the ground with Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins doing all the work.

But Chase Young made sure to remind everyone on the ensuing possession just how dominant he is too. Young tied the Ohio State season record with his 14th sack on a takedown of Sean Clifford at the Penn State 8-yard line on 3rd and 10.

He's back, folks! Chase Young adds to his ridiculous sack total early on in Columbus. pic.twitter.com/9OGGgyN6wK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 23, 2019

Just when it appeared Ohio State was about to take a 14-0 lead off a short field, an instant replay review overturned a Fields touchdown run and ruled the quarterback fumbled the football before crossing the goal line, with Penn State pouncing the loose ball for a touchback. Fields made up for his turnover later in the second quarter with a 22-yard gain on the ground on a 4th and 5. Dobbins would finish off the drive with a short fourth-down run on the goal line for the 14-0 edge for the Buckeyes.

Penn State has been out-gained 255-64 in the first half. Being down 14-0 doesn’t feel too bad, considering the lack of offensive punch for the Nittany Lions, but it has a lot of work to do to get things going in the second half if they are to make a game of this.

