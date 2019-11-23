Chase Young sets Ohio State sack record as Buckeyes lead Penn State at halftime

The Ohio State Buckeyes are one half away from punching their ticket to another Big Ten championship game. Ohio State leads Penn State 14-0 at halftime in Ohio Stadium in a gamer that does not feel as close as the score may indicate.
After forcing Penn State to punt from the Ohio State 42-yard line to open the game, Ohio State attacked what had been the strength of Penn State’s defense this season. Although Penn State had been shaky in pass defense the past few weeks, Ohio State strung together a 91-yard touchdown drive all on the ground with Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins doing all the work.
But Chase Young made sure to remind everyone on the ensuing possession just how dominant he is too. Young tied the Ohio State season record with his 14th sack on a takedown of Sean Clifford at the Penn State 8-yard line on 3rd and 10.
Just when it appeared Ohio State was about to take a 14-0 lead off a short field, an instant replay review overturned a Fields touchdown run and ruled the quarterback fumbled the football before crossing the goal line, with Penn State pouncing the loose ball for a touchback. Fields made up for his turnover later in the second quarter with a 22-yard gain on the ground on a 4th and 5. Dobbins would finish off the drive with a short fourth-down run on the goal line for the 14-0 edge for the Buckeyes.
Penn State has been out-gained 255-64 in the first half. Being down 14-0 doesn’t feel too bad, considering the lack of offensive punch for the Nittany Lions, but it has a lot of work to do to get things going in the second half if they are to make a game of this.
Based on the fact that Arkansas fired its head coach midway through his second season, we had a very tangible indication that the Razorbacks aren’t very good at this football thing in the here and now. Based on one set of numbers heading into this week’s game, we can undeniably confirm that the Hogs are epically and unprecedentedly bad.
Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge tonight to face top-ranked LSU in Tiger Stadium, better known colloquially as Death Valley. The Tigers have won all 10 games they’ve played this season while the Razorbacks have lost eight of 10 and seven in a row, with the last four losses coming by a combined 138 points.
Suffice to say, Arkansas goes into the game as underdogs. The point spread, though, is something not seen in the SEC in more than two decades.
This morning, the spread was sitting at a robust 44 points. At the time of this post, and with the gameday money coming in, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed LSU as a 42½-point favorite, so the Razorbacks have officially avoided becoming the biggest SEC underdog in at least 40 years.
So, uh, congrats Hogs? Woo pig sooie?
You’ll have to pardon AJ Dillon if he’s a little more amped up than normal this afternoon.
In a couple of hours, Boston College’s game against Notre Dame in South Bend kicks off. The junior Dillon, one of the top running backs in the country, will be playing in his first game ever at Notre Dame Stadium (his only other appearance against the Irish came in Chestnut Hill in 2017).
What will make this day special for Dillon is that his maternal grandfather, Thom Gatewood, was a star wide receiver for the Fighting Irish nearly a half-century ago. When his collegiate playing days were over, Gatewood left as the football program’s all-time leader in receptions with 157. In 1970, he set the school’s single-season record with 77 catches.
Most notably, Gatewood was the first-ever African-American captain at Notre Dame.
Dillon actually had the opportunity to follow in his grandfather’s football footsteps as he was heavily recruited by Notre Dame, but originally committed to Michigan in March of 2016 before flipping to BC. Three years later, Dillon will finally get the opportunity to step onto the same field on which his grandfather starred.
“It’s going to be pretty cool,” Dillon told the South Bend Tribune. “I’ve been there a couple times before: once for camp and once for a visit. It’s going to be pretty cool — a great venue, a lot of history, big rivalry between BC and Notre Dame over the years. It’s an honor to be able to play there.”
Entering the game, Dillon is third nationally in rushing yards with 1,451. As a true freshman, Dillon ran for 58 yards on 16 carries in his lone appearance against the Irish, a 49-20 loss at Alumni Stadium.
At least one side of the Minnesota-Northwestern can breathe a little easier when it comes to the quarterback position.
Northwestern announced on its injury report this week that starter Aidan Smith is doubtful for today’s game with an unspecified injury; it has since been confirmed that Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, who wasn’t even listed on the two-deep depth chart, will get another start. On the other side, Tanner Morgan suffered a concussion after being sacked on back-to-back plays late in Minnesota’s Week 12 loss to Iowa, leaving his status for this week’s game up in the air throughout the week.
Late Saturday morning, however, it was confirmed that Morgan has cleared concussion protocol and will be under center for the Gophers as they take on the Wildcats.
Morgan has completed just over 68 percent of his passes this season and has thrown 23 touchdowns versus just four interceptions 229 attempts. His 186.9 passer rating is second among Big Ten quarterbacks and second in the Big Ten (Ohio State’s Justin Fields at 191.8).
C’mon, Michigan State, hold up your end of the Wolverine State’s bargain — unlike last time this kind of history was possible.
With a win over Northern Illinois this past Tuesday night, Eastern Michigan moved to 6-5 and became bowl-eligible for in back-to-back seasons for the first time in the football program’s history. Central Michigan (7-2), Michigan (8-2) and Western Michigan (7-4) had already reached the requisite six wins for bowl eligibility earlier this season.
At 4-6 and losers of five straight, Michigan State needs to win its last two games (at 2-8 Rutgers, vs. 3-7 Maryland) to become bowl-eligible. If they hit six wins — and if they don’t, it might be time to call it a day on the Mark Dantonio era in East Lansing — it would mark the first time ever that all five FBS schools from the state of Michigan are bowl-eligible in the same season.
Already, it’s just the second time that the three directional MAC schools are bowl-eligible in the same season, with the first coming in 2016.
As Michigan played in a bowl game that year, all five Michigan schools would’ve been in the postseason were it not for MSU’s 3-9 implosion that season.