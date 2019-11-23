Once again, we have yet another headline first here at Ye Olde CFT.
This afternoon, Yale is facing Harvard in the 136th meeting of the two Ivy League schools in a rivalry that dates back to 1875. After two quarters of play, the Crimson held a seemingly comfortable 15-3 lead on the Bulldogs.
The start of the second half, though, was delayed by a sizable group of students who took over the midfield logo at the Yale Bowl to protest climate change, among other issues.
As of this posting, the protest is still ongoing (and growing) and there has been speculation as to whether the game will continue or not.
UPDATED 2:48 p.m. ET: Just minutes after this was posted, the field was cleared and the game resumed.
For the first time all season, No. 2 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0 Big Ten) was challenged into the fourth quarter. And once it did, the Buckeyes sealed the deal with a 28-17 victory over No. 8 Penn State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten). The win clinched the Big Ten East Division championship for Ohio State and continues to put Ohio State on the inside track to a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Penn State’s defense created a spark in the third quarter with two straight fumbles that led to Penn State points. After Penn State running back Journey Brown capped Penn State’s best drive of the game with a touchdown run, the defense knocked the ball loose from JK Dobbins on the first play on the ensuing possession. After a mad scramble for the ball, Penn State recovered at 12-yard line. Backup quarterback Will Levis completed a pass to Pat Freiermuth to bring the ball just short of the goal line, and Levis took the ball in himself on the following play to quickly bring Penn State within a touchdown. Fumble issues continued for Ohio State on the next possession when Justin Fields lost the football just before his knee touched the ground on the third play of the drive. Another Penn State fumble recovery led to a field goal to trim the Ohio State lead to 21-17.
Penn State’s starting quarterback, Sean Clifford, left the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Levis finished off the game at quarterback for the Nittany Lions. Fields was bange dup late in the fourth quarter but jogged off the field on his own.
Chase Young returned from a two-game suspension and became the school leader for the most sacks in a season. After tying the school mark with half a sack in the first half, Young moved into sole possession of first place in the school’s record books with half a sack in the third quarter on a key third down, moving him to 14.5 sacks this season. Young continued to have a significant impact on the game with non-stop pressure in the backfield. He was, decisively, the best player in the game.
Ohio State will have a date in Indianapolis reserved for the Big Ten championship game in two weeks. The Buckeyes will face either Minnesota or Wisconsin. The Big Ten West division may have to be decided next week in a head-to-head matchup between the Gophers and Badgers. Minnesota will host Wisconsin. Ohio State has already faced Wisconsin and defeated them handily. Ohio State has not played Minnesota this season.
The regular season will come to an end next week. For Ohio State, a chance to put together a 12-0 season heading to the Big Ten championship game will be on the line against That Team Up North when the Buckeyes head to Ann Arbor to face Michigan. Penn State will have a favorable draw to end their regular season with a win with a home game against Rutgers to close out the schedule.
After winning a big game last week against Minnesota, No. 17 Iowa (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) held off an upset bid by Illinois (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten) on Saturday afternoon in Kinnick Stadium. The 19-10 victory by the Hawkeyes keeps the possibility of a 10-win season in play for head coach Kirk Ferentz.
Iowa’s defense forced three turnovers against the Illini but only managed to score three points off those turnovers. The Illini also missed a field goal from 51 yards that would have created a three-point game late in the third quarter but the 12-play drive started deep in their own end. after forcing a punt following a turnover.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley completed 18 of his 35 pass attempts for 308 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. Stanley also added 22 rushing yards on four carries. It was not a big day for Iowa on the ground, with Tyler Goodson leading the team with 38 yards on 21 carries. One went for a touchdown to help the Hawkeyes get the win. The Illini, however, were effective with the run against Iowa, rushing for 192 yards as a team. Brandon Peters led the way with 76 rushing yards on 10 carries to go with his 125 passing yards.
Iowa will wrap up the regular season next Friday with a post-Thanksgiving game at Nebraska. Nebraska may need the win just to become bowl-eligible, and Iowa would love nothing more than to slam the door shut on Nebraska’s bowl hopes in Lincoln. Illinois will return home for their final game of the regular season, against 2-9 Northwestern (Northwestern lost to Minnesota today). The Illini will still be able to look forward to the bowl season though.
Based on the fact that Arkansas fired its head coach midway through his second season, we had a very tangible indication that the Razorbacks aren’t very good at this football thing in the here and now. Based on one set of numbers heading into this week’s game, we can undeniably confirm that the Hogs are epically and unprecedentedly bad.
Arkansas travels to Baton Rouge tonight to face top-ranked LSU in Tiger Stadium, better known colloquially as Death Valley. The Tigers have won all 10 games they’ve played this season while the Razorbacks have lost eight of 10 and seven in a row, with the last four losses coming by a combined 138 points.
Suffice to say, Arkansas goes into the game as underdogs. The point spread, though, is something not seen in the SEC in more than two decades.
This morning, the spread was sitting at a robust 44 points. At the time of this post, and with the gameday money coming in, the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook listed LSU as a 42½-point favorite, so the Razorbacks have officially avoided becoming the biggest SEC underdog in at least 40 years.
So, uh, congrats Hogs? Woo pig sooie?